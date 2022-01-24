road construction
Coppell drivers are encouraged to avoid the Mockingbird Lane and Samuel Boulevard intersection while Atmos Energy seals a gas leak. 

The Coppell Police and Fire departments have blocked off the intersection. 

The Coppell Police department said it does not know the cause of the leak at this time. 

