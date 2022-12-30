When the Coppell girls basketball team lost to South Grand Prairie in the regional quarterfinals last season, Cowgirls head coach Ryan Murphy described the drive home as somber, but added that his team was proud of all they accomplished in finishing with a single-season school record 37 wins.
Coppell has proven that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke.
Although the Cowgirls, the fifth-ranked team in the latest TABC Class 6A state poll, lost their first game of the season Friday night in 44-34 setback in the first-place game of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbecue Invitational Tournament against Mansfield Timberview, Coppell went 24-1 during the 2022 portion of this season’s schedule.
Trailing by nine points in the third quarter, Coppell countered with a 6-0 run to make it a one-possession game.
Senior and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola made a two-point field goal to cap off the run to reduce the Cowgirls’ deficit to 28-25.
After Timberview answered with a 6-0 run of its own, Coppell later got to within 34-29 after Londyn Harper made a free throw.
However, the Lady Wolves proceeded to put the game away with an 8-0 run, including four points from Tamaiya Mims.
Friday’s loss, though, was the only setback of the tournament for Coppell. The Cowgirls went 4-1 with victories against Irving MacArthur (57-26) and Frisco Lebanon Trail (65-50), as well as a triumph against defending Arkansas Class 6A state champion North Little Rock (55-50) and also got to avenge that playoff loss to South Grand Prairie (46-38) in the semifinals.
South Grand Prairie, which continued to play without two of the two players in the country in the class of 2024 in post Adhel Tac and guard Taliyah Parker, took leads of 5-2 and 10-8 in the first quarter.
Coppell fought back to take a 23-20 halftime lead after LaMendola made a jump shot with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Coppell’s lead later grew to 36-26 after sophomore Landry Sherrer converted a three-point play with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.
LaMendola finished with 13 points and had 20 in the Cowgirls’ win over North Little Rock in the quarterfinals. Senior Macey Mercer and junior Ella Spiller each had 14 points in Coppell’s victory over North Little Rock.
Coppell boys bounce back to win Allen In-N-Out consolation title
After losing to Frisco Lone Star by five points to commence the action in the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational, Coppell bounced back with three straight victories to capture the consolation title in the silver division.
Arhan Lapsiwala poured in 25 points in Coppell’s 58-50 win over Melissa in Thursday’s game. Gabe Pehl had 14 points. Alex Tung also reached double figures, scoring 13 points.
The Cowboys reached the consolation final after outlasting Clear Brook, 69-61, Wednesday. Lapsiwala had 24 points to pace Coppell. Pehl had 14 points, followed by Tung’s 13 points.
Also on Wednesday, Coppell used a stout defensive performance to cruise to a 56-18 win over Princeton. The Cowboys held the Panthers to eight points over the game’s final three quarters after Coppell led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. Lapsiwala finished with 15 points.
Coppell (17-5) will look to pick up its first district win Tuesday night at home against Flower Mound.
