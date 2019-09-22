The Coppell High School Cheerleaders will hold their annual Cheer Clinic for grades pre-K through eight from 1:00-3:30pm on Sept. 29 at the Coppell High School arena.
Participants will learn cheers and chants that they will perform on the field on Oct. 4 during the Varsity home football game against Hebron High School.
Early registration continues through Tuesday. Prices increase at the door. The price of admission includes a t-shirt, pom-poms and a group photo. The registration form can be found online at coppellhighschoolcheer.com/clinic.
