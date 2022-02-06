Coppell High School principal, long-time educator Laura Springer's impact immeasurable

"As I stand here, I have students here that have been part of my life for years and years and who are now on the council, who are council members, who are teachers and who are also just people I love," Cliff Long Leadership Award honoree Laura Springer told the crowd. "I do the business I do because of the kids. My job as a leader is to bring people into the schools that will love like I love and find joy… making a difference in a kid's life."