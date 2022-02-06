Coppell High School principal, long-time educator Laura Springer's impact immeasurable

Near the conclusion of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce's Members' Choice Awards and Community Gala, it was time to announce the recipient of the Cliff Long Leadership Award.
Then, a video started to play on the large screen to the left of the stage.
The video was six minutes long. How do you fit a 35-plus year career working as a teacher, head coach, assistant principal and principal in the Coppell ISD in just six minutes? Well, talented videographer Rohan Jani did. Masterfully. Rohan's video can be viewed with this story online, and I encourage you to invest six minutes of your life to watch every second.
In that video, you will watch and listen to countless peers, residents, friends and students share what a positive impact and influence Laura Springer — the recipient of this year's Cliff Long Leadership Award — has had and is having on their lives. The leadership honor is presented each year to celebrate a community member who "exemplifies dedication, integrity and honorable service to Coppell, and who has had a transformational effect," according to the Coppell Chamber of Commerce.
Loving. Inspiring. Joyful. Loyal. True leader. Empowering. Selfless.
Those words speak to the foundation of the Cliff Long Leadership Award, and those words were shared by Springer's peers in the video leading up to her receiving the honor.
Springer, affectionately known as "Mama Springer," was named the principal of Coppell High School in 2019, and has served Coppell ISD for more than 35 years. The Coppell Chamber of Commerce wrote in the program honoring the Cliff Long Leadership Award nominee, "Laura Springer embodies the Coppell ISD core value of authentic relationships. She works each and every day to ensure she has great relationships with her students, teachers, parents and the community. Under her leadership, Coppell High School is a place where people feel welcome and cared about."
After the video played, it was time for Laura to take the stage at the event, held on January 29 and attended by 200-plus chamber members and supporters. She had to stop along the way to give several friends — I think everyone in attendance would call Laura a friend — a hug on her way to the stage. Once there, Mama Springer shared a wonderful message to her Coppell family. She also made sure to thank her fellow educators and the Coppell ISD leadership.
"As I stand here, I have students here that have been part of my life for years and years and who are now on the council, who are council members, who are teachers and who are also just people I love," Springer told the crowd. "I do the business I do because of the kids. My job as a leader is to bring people into the schools that will love like I love and find joy… making a difference in a kid's life."
There is no doubt that you, Laura Springer, are leading by example in the hallways of Coppell ISD. Watch that video for six minutes if you have't already — in print, scan the QR code with this story — and you will see just how big a positive impact Laura Springer has had not only in Coppell ISD, but for all of Coppell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.