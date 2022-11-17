Each year, students in Holly Anderson’s class at Coppell High School participate in a water quality testing project, learning about the condition of the water in the place they call home.

Holly Anderson has been teaching for Coppell ISD for 23 years and has been teaching at Coppell High School for 17 years. Anderson has been doing the same water quality testing project with her class since 2013 where it has been conducted at the pond off Martel Lane, which is within walking distance of the school.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

