Each year, students in Holly Anderson’s class at Coppell High School participate in a water quality testing project, learning about the condition of the water in the place they call home.
Holly Anderson has been teaching for Coppell ISD for 23 years and has been teaching at Coppell High School for 17 years. Anderson has been doing the same water quality testing project with her class since 2013 where it has been conducted at the pond off Martel Lane, which is within walking distance of the school.
This year, the students had the opportunity to test the water at Coppell Nature Park.
“This year, we were able to plan to go to the nature park and collect it out of there instead of at the pond,” Anderson said. “Working with Friends of Coppell Nature Park, we wanted to be able to collect that data and hopefully do an ongoing study over time.”
Students were able to look at past data from previous years and compare it to the environmental assessment they did recently, which provided ample learning opportunities for Anderson’s students, she said.
In previous years, Anderson was unable to take her students to Coppell Nature Park because of accommodations, but she was able to fulfill those accommodations this year.
“What I would like to do is continue collecting the data at Martel pond but also at the nature park and have the kids do a comparison because they are quite different,” she said. “The nature park is actually a spring fed creek, whereas the pond in the neighborhood is actually kind of like a retention pond that's only filled when we have lots of rain and things like that. And so there's a different dynamic in that type of aquatic ecosystem.”
In the student’s environmental assessment this year, they found that the water quality at Coppell Nature Park was average and the data showed consistency throughout.
Beyond testing water quality, the biggest discovery students found were zebra mussels in the creek.
“When we were collecting macroinvertebrates, we actually collected some mussels and it was identified to be a zebra mussel, which is invasive,” she said. “The Grapevine Lake actually has the zebra mussel invasion and so we feel like that probably, because these creeks run from Grapevine Lake, that they have trickled down into the nature park and so that was something that the kids suggested that we monitor and make sure that they're not causing a problem.”
Since there hasn’t been an environmental water assessment for years at Coppell Nature Park, students talked about how the population in the city has increased significantly. Coppell is almost built out with only 100 acres, or 1% left for growth opportunities.
Students discussed how this development could impact the water quality in Coppell and said it's something that needs to be monitored in the future.
“I think that these kinds of projects and involvement in the community are really important to these kids,” Anderson said. “Being able to do real science rather than being in a classroom is a unique experience and it's going to help them remember things for a long time.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
