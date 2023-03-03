Coppell Historical Society will celebrate Spring Break by kicking off its new Junior Historian program, which includes earning a custom-made patch for learning about local history.
Based on the National Park Service’s Junior Ranger Program, participants complete an interactive activity booklet while exploring the four buildings at Heritage Park. The program is recommended for children ages five to 13, but anyone can participate. When the participants complete their booklet, they share their answers with a staff member and then receive an official Coppell Junior Historian patch.
The free come-and-go program is not a camp, and no reservations are required. Participants should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Activities may be completed in more than one visit, if desired. The Historical Society requests that participants notify them in advance if bringing a group of six or more.
The Junior Historian program will be available beginning March 13 through 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, it will be offered continuously during regular park hours. Heritage Park is located at 700 S. Coppell Road.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
