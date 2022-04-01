featured spotlight Coppell holds budget town hall to receive resident feedback on possible fund allocation Winston Henvey whenvey@starlocalmcdia.com Apr 1, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Residents are encouraged to attend a budget town hall scheduled for 7 p.m. April 7 at the Coppell Town Center.Residents will have a chance to share their input on where they believe city funds should be allocated.Residents will also get to hear staff present the stages of current and future projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year, ask questions and provide feedback. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Town Hall Resident Feedback Finance Fund Budget Allocation Question Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Latest e-Edition Coppell Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Coppell Gazette Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Coppell Gazette e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Coppell Gazette Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Most Popular Rowlett police arrest suspect in connection with shooting at Volero gas station Inside one man’s vision for Frisco’s downtown Shattered Dreams returns to Frisco ISD, will cause road closures Plano community profile: Wiley Liou Carrollton to develop one of the first municipal e-sports programs in the metroplex Celina announces details for 10th annual Cajun Fest UPDATED: Officials now say two people died as result of helicopter crash, fire Friday morning in Rowlett Aerial operation to be conducted in Flower Mound Theresa Williams confirmed as Plano ISD's next superintendent, chain of authority set in event of her recusal Surprise email leads to treasure trove of photos from the archives This Week's Print Ads CITY OF COPPELL Bulletin
