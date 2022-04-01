Coppell Town Hall
File photo

Residents are encouraged to attend a budget town hall scheduled for 7 p.m. April 7 at the Coppell Town Center.

Residents will have a chance to share their input on where they believe city funds should be allocated.

Residents will also get to hear staff present the stages of current and future projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year, ask questions and provide feedback.

