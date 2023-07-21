Coppell High School graduate Tom Vazhekatt and a team of students recently won University of Texas at Dallas’ Big Idea Competition for a route optimization app, allowing them to launch the app at the end of July.
Courtesy of University of Texas at Dallas
Vazhekatt and his teammates are working full time this summer to launch their route optimization app, Routora, by the end of this month. The app aims to save drivers time and fuel costs by allowing users to enter multiple destinations into the app, prompting the app to provide the most efficient route.
“I originally had the idea in high school when I was helping my parents run errands,” Vazhekatt said. “I remember going to different stores around the city and trying to figure out the best order to visit those locations. However, it was the work I did with a non-profit organization here in Dallas called Trusted World that really opened my eyes to how much of a need there was for this in the business space. After helping build a better routing system for the fleet of delivery drivers in Trusted World, I realized how much gig drivers and small businesses could benefit from this type of technology as well.”
Vazhekatt and his team won $25,000 to help them launch the app after winning the top prize at UTD’s 2023 Big Idea Competition in May. Routora tested its technology with 11,000 beta users, saving them 12,000 hours of drive time and $140,000 in gas. More than 3,300 drivers are on the waiting list for the service.
The route planning tool finds faster and more efficient multi-stop routes for drivers. Users can enter a list of stops they need to make, like going to the store, dropping off a package, and visiting a friend and Routora will figure out the most optimal order to visit those places.
“This saves time, money, and makes traveling more convenient,” Vazhekatt said. “So far the Routora chrome extension has surpassed over 17,000 drivers from 90 countries around the world. By creating more efficient routes, Routora has collectively saved drivers over 1 million miles on the road.”
Vazhekatt’s two co-founders are Luke Blazek and Brian George, who both currently attend Notre Dame University. There are also three additional software engineers on the team who are helping to build out the mobile app this summer. The technical team consists of Abrar Zaman, Aryaman Dubey and Shoaib Huq. Zaman and Huq also graduated from Coppell High School.
Vazhekatt himself is currently entering his fourth year at UTD and is a computer science student who plays on the university’s club soccer team. He was born and raised in Denver and moved to Coppell in 2012 where he attended Coppell Middle School East and later Coppell High School.
Winning the Big Idea Competition was a big goal for Vazhekatt and his team, he said.
“This was the first step in helping us revolutionize how people plan their routes,” he said. “Not only will the funding help support our development costs as we prepare to launch our mobile app but it will also help us reach the small businesses and gig drivers who could really benefit from our technology. During the stages of this competition, I also got to be a part of a vibrant community with great entrepreneurial spirit on campus.”
A big goal of the app is to help drivers save time spent on the road, money spent on gas and to help them reduce their carbon footprint. Many drivers who get involved in the delivery industry spend countless hours on the job to support their families, Vazhekatt said.
“We want to do our part and give them some of that time back,” he said. “Time they could use with their loved ones or doing something they enjoy. All while putting some money back into their pockets and contributing to a more sustainable environment.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
