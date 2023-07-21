Coppell High School graduate Tom Vazhekatt and a team of students recently won University of Texas at Dallas’ Big Idea Competition for a route optimization app, allowing them to launch the app at the end of July.

Vazhekatt and his teammates are working full time this summer to launch their route optimization app, Routora, by the end of this month. The app aims to save drivers time and fuel costs by allowing users to enter multiple destinations into the app, prompting the app to provide the most efficient route.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

