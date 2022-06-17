After seeing a large number of businesses apply for aid, the Coppell City Council has given consensus to increase American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for its two active business aid programs.
The first program, offering rent and mortgage assistance, originally had $650,000 budgeted to give $10,000 each to 65 eligible businesses.
Community Development Director Mindi Hurley said that once the application opened online, the city received 65 applications within one day – all deemed eligible. After taking the application off the website, an additional 14 businesses called in to apply.
Because of the high need for rent and mortgage assistance, the city added $1.8 million in ARPA funding to help an additional 180 businesses.
The second program offered revenue recovery of up to $5,000 in ARPA funding to businesses along South Belt Line Road. Businesses had to prove that they lost at least $5,000 in revenue directly due to construction. Businesses that relied on walk-in customers including retail, restaurants, pharmacies and pet services were eligible, while banks, law firms, medical offices and other businesses that do not require walk-ins are not eligible.
A total of 82 businesses within the construction area of South Belt Line Road are eligible for the revenue recovery funding. However, the currently allocated $100,000 will only be open to 20 businesses at most – the 12 priority businesses within the construction zone from Southwest Boulevard to I-635, and eight of the remaining 70 businesses between Southwest Boulevard and Sandy Lake Road. An additional $200,000 in ARPA funding was added to the revenue recovery program to assist a total of 60 out of the 82 businesses within the construction area.
The total $2 million was reallocated from a drainage project that was given the funds to help further the project ahead of schedule.
The first application is slated to be sent out to the 12 priority businesses on July 25. The application will open to the other 70 on Aug. 8 and will be allocated on a first-come first-serve basis.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
