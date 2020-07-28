Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt on Monday addressed social media posts alleging what the district has previously described as “discrimination and/or sexual harassment allegations concerning district students and employees.”
“First, the safety and security of all of our students and employees at Coppell ISD is paramount,” Hunt said. “While I can’t provide specific information related to these allegations due to both employee and student privacy laws, I assure you that upon learning of these allegations, the district commenced multiple inquiries and investigations in accordance with our district board policy.”
On July 23, the district released a statement on its website addressing the allegations and stated that it had been made aware of the allegations the day before. The statement said the district had opened investigations into the allegations.
“Incidents of sexual harassment and all other forms of discrimination or harassment will not be tolerated,” the district stated.
At the Monday board meeting, Hunt said the district was committed to dismantling any racism, discrimination and harassment in the district, and that employees and students will be held accountable for racist, discriminating or harassing behavior.
“We will follow our Board of Trustees policies with regard to these allegations, complete all investigations and take any and all appropriate action permitted by and in accordance with district policy and the state of Texas,” he said.
The district declined on July 24 to provide any further comment on the allegations.
