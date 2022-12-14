CISD
Courtesy of Coppell ISD

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more.

Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's master planning priorities. This includes having the capacity for changing enrollment, facility condition improvements, learning environments that support strategic priorities, operating efficiency, and overall, have a fiscally-responsible plan.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

