The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more.
Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's master planning priorities. This includes having the capacity for changing enrollment, facility condition improvements, learning environments that support strategic priorities, operating efficiency, and overall, have a fiscally-responsible plan.
“As we’ve gone through our work, there are principles that we use to guide the process,” Powell said. “We want to make sure that everything we bring forward promotes equity, that it’s driven by data based on data, it’s based on community engagement and transparency, and that the outcomes are all considered a ‘trade-up’ for students.”
When the Bond Steering Committee began the process, the work was focused on a two-year effort by the district. The committee found there to be 12 areas of priorities to focus on: Coppell High School 9th grade campus and Coppell High School, New Tech Coppell, middle schools, elementary schools, support facilities, condition needs, program extensive priorities, pre-kindergarten, renovation needs at eight footprint schools and Pinkerton for equity, fine arts rehearsal space expansions at CMS-North and CHS, expansion of the tennis center, and a district auditorium and swim facility.
“All these are things that we’ve been considering as we’ve gone through our work,” Powell said. “Since the last time I was here, Cooperative Strategies and the district’s planning team met and developed options to address those needs.”
Some considerations for options development include alignment with core values, alignment with Visioning Committee recommendations, return on investment and impact on student achievement, community input, interdependence, internal capacity, tax rate impact, and sustainability.
Community input mainly comes from the Bond Steering Committee, Futures Conference and Surveys, and the Gibson Survey.
On Nov. 10, the Bond Steering Committee held a Community Dialogue Survey which found that with 1,590 responses, there was strong support to address condition needs, but cost concerns.
According to district data from Fall 2022, Coppell ISD added more than 200 students this year, rising interest rates have tempered demand for housing, lower Kindergarten enrollment has led to changing long-term enrollment patterns, and peak total enrollment will likely occur within the next two years.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
