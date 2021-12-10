Coppell ISD on Friday released a statement addressing what it described as rumors among students.
“We want to assure you there is no verifiable truth to rumors making the rounds amongst students that there is a threat to any CISD campus today, including at planned pep rallies or after early dismissal at CMS North or at our high school campuses,” the district stated.
The statement said the district, school administrators, school resource officers and the Coppell Police Department were aware of rumors being spread over text messages among students.
“But there is no credible source or threat to these rumors,” the district stated Friday. “This appears to be hearsay that is being spread rapidly amongst students. Many school districts are experiencing the same rumors today.”
The district said campuses would have a police presence on site Friday as a precaution.
“We want to commend our students who did what we ask them to do, which is report to a trusted adult immediately when they hear something, so our administrators were able to respond and investigate quickly,” the district stated.
The district reinforced the “If you see something; say something,” rule encouraging parents and students to reach out to teachers, school counselors, assistant principals, principals and school resource officers about their concerns at any time. Coppell ISD also has an anonymous tip line available online at www.coppellisd.com/tipline or at 972-436-TIPS (8477).
