Monday night, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved its final budget for the 2019-20 school year, which includes a decreased tax rate.
The maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate will be $1.0683 per $100 valuation, a 10.17-cent decrease from last year, and the interest and sinking (I&S) or debt service tax rate will be $0.2626 per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 3 cents. The total tax rate will be $1.33 per $100 valuation, a near 13-cent reduction from last year.
“The maintenance and operation tax rate is going down due to House Bill 3 … which compresses our tax rate," said Dianna Sircar, chief financial officer. “The debt service tax rate is going down due to the fact our assessed taxable values are going up. While our property values are going up, we don’t need to charge as much in order to cover our debt. In addition, we refinanced some bonds that we had, and that savings has helped us reduce our I&S tax rate as well.”
Sircar said before HB 3, the M&O tax rate was divided into two separate tiers. The tier one tax rate was set at $1.00 for Coppell, and the tier two tax rate was composed of six golden pennies or money not subject to recapture and 11 copper pennies, money subject to recapture.
In HB 3, the tier one tax rate has been compressed by seven pennies to $0.93, and two of the district’s 11 copper pennies have become golden pennies.
In this year’s budget, the district is expecting a revenue reduction of about $3.6 million due to about $1 million less in tax collections and a $4.9 million decrease in state aid.
Expenditures are expected to decrease by $1.9 million due to an $11 million decrease in recapture, but this year's expenditures include a $7 million increase in instructional costs including teacher pay raises and additional staff for the opening of Canyon Ranch Elementary, a $1.6 million increase in student support services and half a million increase in non-student support including maintenance and technology.
Even though the district is budgeting a deficit of about $2.4 million, Sircar said that is not unusual.
“Typically the school district will end up with anywhere from $1 to $3 million left over from the prior year, and we certainly do anticipate we’ll have some of those savings this year as well,” she said. “We may find that at the end of 2019-20 that we don’t we have a deficit, or we might have a much smaller deficit.”
Officials noted that the majority of this year’s budget will be spent on instruction, including teacher salaries. Starting teacher pay will be $54,600, and all CISD employees are set to receive a 3-percent raise from the midpoint. Teachers with more than six years of service will receive an additional raise.
“We putting our money into the people who work in our district and who affect the children who go to our district’s schools,” said Trustee Tracy Fisher. “We’re trying to prioritize everything that we can.”
