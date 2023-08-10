Serving tray with delicious food on table. Concept of school lunch
Coppell ISD announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Coppell ISD began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits on July 1. Applications also are available in the Nutrition Services Office at 1303 Wrangler Circle, Coppell, TX 75019.


