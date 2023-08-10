Coppell ISD announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
Coppell ISD began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits on July 1. Applications also are available in the Nutrition Services Office at 1303 Wrangler Circle, Coppell, TX 75019.
Criteria for free and reduced-price meal benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income
Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
Categorical or automatic eligibility
Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Program participant
Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster
Child’s enrollment
Income eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the front office of the campus or to Diana Johnson, Child Nutrition Administrative Assistant in the Nutrition Services Office or at dianajohnson@coppellisd.com. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
Names of all household members
Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member
Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”
Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct
Categorical or program eligibility
Coppell ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Coppell ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Diana Johnson, Child Nutrition Administrative Assistant in the Nutrition Services Office at 214-496-8050 or at dianajohnson@coppellisd.com.
Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Diana Johnson, Child Nutrition Administrative Assistant in the Nutrition Services Office at 214-496-8050 or at dianajohnson@coppellisd.com.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the Child Nutrition Administrative Assistant, Diana Johnson, will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to the Chief Operations Officer, 214-496-6000.
Unexpected circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.
