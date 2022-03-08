The Coppell ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a $500 payment as part of teachers’ and staff members’ June compensation.
The $500 payment is a one-time addition to their checks and draws funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Kristen Eichel assistant superintendent for administrative services, said the payment is meant to recognize district teachers and staff for the additional work they have taken on this year including taking on more students, filling other roles like serving food in the cafeterias, serving as crossing guards, filling in for other teachers during their conference periods and more.
“Our district has been successful with every curveball that has been thrown at us,” Eichel said
Eichel said the payment wouldn’t even begin to compensate for the extra work teachers and staff have taken on. However, it would show the district’s appreciation and let teachers know that the district recognizes the extra work they’ve taken on and say, “Thank you.”
Trustee Nina Biswas wanted to explore other areas where the money could be used, like helping with student learning loss, using the ESSER funds to hire more teachers, substitutes, counselors or other instructors or save the funds for the next year to address issues as they arise.
Eichel said there had already been funds allocated toward recruitment and learning loss. She also said not giving the payment would be like, “turning a deaf ear” toward district staff and teachers who took on more roles. Superintendent Brad Hunt said this would help in retention which will be key in keeping the best educators when hiring season approaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.