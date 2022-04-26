During the April 25 CISD Board Meeting, CISD Trustees approved Amanda Sweeney as the new principal of Pinkerton Elementary School.
Sweeney has served Pinkerton Elementary since 2015, teaching 4th grade prior to being selected as the school’s Assistant Principal in 2019. She was the Pinkerton Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2017-2018. Prior to joining Coppell ISD, she taught in Hickory Creek and in Colorado Springs.
Sweeney received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Central Florida and her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of North Texas. She and her husband, John, have four children and live in Coppell.
“With her teaching and leadership experience at Pinkerton Elementary and in CISD, as well as her knowledge and expertise in the International Baccalaureate program, Mandy is well-positioned to take over as principal of the school,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt. “Mandy is a parent, a teacher and a beloved member of the Pinkerton and Coppell ISD community. I know she will be an exceptional principal for Pinkerton, and I am excited to see what she does in her new role.”
Retiring Pinkerton Elementary Principal Kristi Mikkelsen said, “Mandy is an amazing choice to lead Pinkerton. In working with her as an administrator and teacher, I have experienced first-hand the love she has for our learners, teachers, families, and our community. Pinkerton will be in good hands with her at the helm.”
Sweeney said, “I am humbled and proud to be chosen as the leader of Pinkerton. I know I have some big shoes to fill. I look forward to working with our amazing teachers, wonderful learners and engaged families as we continue Pinkerton’s legacy of excellence in Coppell ISD.”
Sweeney and Mikkelsen will be working together until the end of this school year to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year prior to Mikkelsen retiring in June.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
