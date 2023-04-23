Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Coppell ISD Board of Trustees includes one seat each for Place 4, Place 5, and Place 7. CISD is also undergoing a bond election and more information can be found at www.coppellisd.com/bond. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: It’s pretty simple: I want to serve our entire Coppell ISD community. I have served our community since before moving here in 2014: as youth sports coach; with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce; with the Coppell Education Foundation; and with CISD. I have continued to serve our community since then. I chose Coppell ISD, as we all did: because of the exceptional school district and wonderful community. I want to do my part to make sure that we maintain it and are able to pass it onto the next folks that will also come for the same reasons.
RANNA RAVAL: I believe in public education that supports Comprehensive Education, Financial Stewardship, and Community Collaboration.
As an educator and a current student pursuing a Master’s in Educational Leadership, I believe in high-quality public education that is accessible to all children. I believe “schools are people”. It is us as a community of children, families, teachers, and administrators who make Coppell ISD the most sought-after school district. To be able to volunteer at a school board level would be a privilege and a way of giving back to this community.
After 14 years of volunteering at 5 campuses and the district, the knowledge I have attained and the connections I have built are priceless and helped me in a way that I feel I am ready to take this further. As an involved parent and a community member here, I have been in various PTO roles like event coordinator, webmaster, secretary, and president. At the district level, I have participated in committees like Community Visioning, Social Emotional Learning, and Bond Steering. District’s iLead program has given me valuable insight into the working of CISD.
And, finally, my children’s experiences are my inspiration. We have built something good here at Coppell ISD. I would be honored to have an opportunity to serve this community.
JONATHAN POWERS: I was inspired to run by the need for effective advocates on our school board. Public education is under attack, with our state legislature finding more and more creative ways to push kids to public schools, charter schools, and home school. We must work within the constraints set by those legislatures, while continuing to advocate for our students and our school district.
Ultimately, I’m trained as an advocate. It’s what I do every single day in my job: I use my voice and my words and my reasoning to fight for my clients. I am not afraid of hard conversations when we have deep issues to resolve for our 13,000 students and 900 teachers and staff. I’m prepared to defend CoppellISD locally as well as in Austin.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: I'm running for re-election to ensure that our kids today, and those attending in the future, receive the same opportunities and high-quality education that CISD is known for. Maintaining our high standards can only be done with our great teachers and providing them with the support and resources necessary to be successful, while also providing our students and teachers with a conducive learning environment that is safe and secure.
JULIE WATERS: My passion is serving youth. As an attorney, I first worked with abused and neglected children in CPS. Then, I started my nonprofit focused on teenagers caught up in sex trafficking. My entire career has been dedicated to children who have no voice. And I have seen the difference that education makes. A good education is the key for breaking generational poverty and abuse. A good education is the foundation for many career pathways. It is my heart for children and my belief in the importance of education that motivates me to run for the school board.
I have three children, ages 4 to 8 years old. We will be in Coppell schools for the next 14 years. I have been very involved in the PTO and started the UIL Academics program at our school. I coached second and third graders in public speaking, classical music and creative writing. It is amazing to see these young minds grow in areas that even intimidate adults. I am now expanding UIL Academics to other elementary schools in Coppell. I am invested in CISD schools, and I want the best for all CISD students.
As an attorney who has rescued teen sex trafficking victims for over a decade, I have collectively engaged stakeholders from the FBI, major police departments, the DA’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office in the fight against trafficking. I have trained and mobilized thousands of people to combat trafficking, which led to changes in public policy. Through the nonprofit I started, I have also initiated and executed large scale projects. I can bring my leadership abilities, advocacy skills and vision to CISD.
I am driven and hard working. I have personally gone to over 3000 homes in Coppell during this campaign and knocked on doors. I have spoken to many wonderful people. I will bring this same drive and enthusiasm to the job of school board trustee. I am a learner; I will deep dive into issues in order to make the best possible decision. My heart is for serving others, and I will work relentlessly for all of our children.
To learn more about me, please visit my website: www.VoteforJulieWaters.com. Just add Waters!
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: There are two main reasons I wanted to serve on the Board of Trustees. First, I was inspired by supporting my wife’s 19 year career as a public school educator. Helping her get her classroom ready every summer, meeting her students, and hearing the challenges she and her fellow teachers have faced and will experience was a huge motivator. As a CISD Board member, I can help the teachers and students in CISD and help foster a positive learning environment in this district . Secondly, given my experience as an active volunteer in this community and as a legal professional, I wanted to continue to serve CISD in this new capacity, be a part of the district’s future, continue its great tradition of a high quality public education, and help the district grow to new heights.
In your opinion, what are some of the biggest challenges the district is facing today?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: The single biggest challenge is retaining our high quality teachers and attracting other high quality teachers. Our greatest need is the continued support for our teachers. We need to continue to support our teachers however we can. Teacher attraction and attention affects all school districts. We need to focus our attention so that we can continue to keep our teachers and staff and administration. And we need to figure what will attract new teachers.
RANNA RAVAL: Coppell ISD faces the same big issues affecting districts across the state. These include:
Teacher recruitment and retention - The state has recognized the severity of attracting and retaining highly skilled educators. Coppell is an attractive district for instructors and I will work to determine what makes it appealing to new and existing instructors so that we can, as a school board, build on those strengths to bring in and retain the level of educators our community expects.
Learning loss across all grade levels - This loss has been a concerning after-effect of Covid. I will work with the district to help provide the needed support, whether in the form of faculty and staff, instructional resources, or other interventions, to help students recover from the learning loss they have experienced.
Mental health of students and teachers, School Safety and Security - After two years of pandemic-related stressors, including continued uncertainty, isolation, and safety risks, mental health issues are affecting the classrooms. I will help the district evaluate programs that will de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide easy access to students and teachers in need.
School Safety and Security - For the best learning outcomes, this is one of the most important and basic needs. The current proposed Bond has provisions for some security enhancements. While the school district is doing its part, I will proactively work to bring the community on board to address this issue.
JONATHAN POWERS: The three biggest issues for CISD are navigating state constraints to provide for our teachers, planning for flat or declining enrollment, and fiscal transparency.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: There is a significant shortage of teachers nationwide, and attracting and retaining high quality teachers has become a major challenge. Compounding this issue is the additional workload that teachers are bearing as we work to recover from the pandemic and close the gaps due to learning loss. Working through those challenges requires extra time and resources, forcing the district to do more with less, as state funding has yet to keep pace with inflation.
JULIE WATERS: Funding is a major issue that the district is facing. 26% of CISD’s budget goes to recapture, also known as Robin Hood. This year more than $46 million of Coppell’s taxpayer funds were sent to the state and went into the state’s general fund. We need to keep more of our money in our district. Cuts have been made due to projected budget deficits that negatively impact our teachers and learners.
To address the funding concerns, we must focus our efforts on the state legislature. We need massive community involvement if we want changes regarding the funding of public schools. As a nonprofit leader, I have mobilized thousands of people and gotten them to engage with their elected officials, which led to changes in public policy. I can bring these same skills to the area of state funding. This is an area where the community must rally and join forces to make a difference.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: Being able to maintain efficient district operations and build the educational programs the district needs to prepare our learners for the future with limited financial resources all while remaining focused on rewarding and retaining our incredible teachers.
What are some of the biggest opportunities for the district in the next four years?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: We have an opportunity to make CISD the place the best teachers want to come to work. We have the opportunity to create the best environment for teachers; the best benefits; the best support. With the shortage of teachers, being able to retain our best teachers, and attract the best become crucial. If we have to turn teachers away, we have succeeded.
RANNA RAVAL:
Teacher recruitment and retention - After two years of pandemic-related stressors, including continued uncertainty, isolation, and safety risks, mental health issues are affecting the classrooms. I will help the district evaluate programs that will de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide easy access to students and teachers in need.
Expansion of PreK Program - This is a great opportunity for CISD. Our community needs an affordable, high-quality PreK program as it sets the foundation for life. Our teachers with young children will also benefit from this.
Mental Health & Campus Safety - Community partnership in combating these issues would be a great asset. Outreach programs to address the issues will help bring all the stakeholders on board. This is one of those basic needs, schools, and communities must join forces.
Promoting a Whole Child learning approach and Comprehensive Educational Policies - educational and budgeting policies, focusing on learning for life that goes beyond test scores. This includes adopting policies that serve the entire student population and create a strong, safe learning environment for all students. In addition to broad policies that serve the entire population, we need to create programs that help individual groups thrive. These groups include special education, CTE, fine arts, and athletics.
JONATHAN POWERS: Our biggest opportunities in the next few years involve continuing to grow and expand our choice offerings, such as IB, Dual-Language Immersion (DLI), along with extracurricular programs such as fine arts. Many of these programs allow us to compete with local charter and private schools and provide our learners and families with choices that allow them to tailor their education plan to their specific needs.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: The district's emphasis on small-group instruction by providing individualized, targeted instruction has proven to be instrumental in closing the gaps of learning loss due to the pandemic. This method has proven to be highly effective and has elevated all students. Continuing to evolve and adapt our classroom delivery to meet our students' needs presents one of the most significant opportunities for the district.
JULIE WATERS: Partnerships within the local community and with corporations will be vital in the continuing success of our district. Because of state funding restraints, it is important more than ever that we forge strong relationships with these entities. For example, we can leverage corporate partnerships to provide our learners with costly robotics equipment for coding competitions or partner with a community member for a new auditorium to further grow our theater, band, and choir programs.
Our current auditorium is undersized, outdated and does not meet UIL standards for One Act Play competitions. Our UIL theater team must travel to clinics and workshops at other high schools in order to rehearse in spaces that are comparable to a UIL competition stage. This puts the team at a competitive disadvantage. We must find a way to build a performing arts facility that is up to more modern standards.
Building a state of the art natatorium with the right partner would benefit CISD and the community in many ways. The high school swim team is having to turn away kids due to logistical restraints. Having a natatorium would allow CISD to expand its’ program and develop top notch competitive swimmers. For the Coppell community, it could be available for public recreational use or for rehab purposes. Additionally, free safety swim lessons could be offered to children.
These types of opportunities would be possible if CISD found the right partners.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: Our biggest opportunity is self-determination. We have stopped being a fast growing district. Now, barring significant zoning changes or drop in enrollment, we can more easily predict our enrollment size. So how do we want our future to look? What facilities and programs do we want to invest in? What can we do to improve the quality of education that Coppell ISD provides even more and prepare our children for the future?
Are there any existing programs in the district that you think should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: All of our Choice Program (i.e. Elementary IB; Dual Language Immersion; STEM/STEAM Academies; IB Diploma; New Tech; Dual Credit) offerings at every level should be enhanced and expanded. We should develop curriculum to set a high bar for each program. We should create learning spaces for each program so that they can each perform to their highest ability. We should create capacity so that others can enroll in our District generating revenue.
RANNA RAVAL: The expansion of the PreK program would be a great addition to our most sought-after school district. Creative ideas to enhance existing individual programs like special education, CTE and STEM, Fine Arts, and Athletics would help those thrive.
JONATHAN POWERS: One opportunity we need to explore is expanding the IB program to include the Middle Years program that would allow our elementary IB learners to continue the program during Middle School.
The upcoming bond, if passed, also gives us the opportunity to expand and enhance an array of programs for our students, including our tennis program, our fine arts programs, and an array of other programs across our district.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: As a district of innovation, we must continuously examine and evaluate our district's programs and offerings, which is a board priority. For example, our middle and high school STEM courses are in high demand from our families and the community. Therefore, I support the recently announced expansion of STEM as a dedicated class in every elementary would enhance our course offerings and prepare our younger students for the future.
Our IB program at the elementary level has begun to exceed capacity. I would support expanding IB at the elementary level and into a middle school program. There is a gap between elementary and high school within our IB program, and a continuous program would build momentum into our high school courses.
Lastly, we need to continue to enhance our special education services for our students with disabilities by providing additional support, such as vocational training and job coaching.
JULIE WATERS: Coppell ISD is a district that prides itself on offering choices to families. We need to support and expand those choices in order to continue to attract families to our school district. For example, Coppell ISD currently has the IB program at both the elementary and high school level. It is important that there is a continuation of the IB program in middle school.
Additionally, New Tech plays an important role in providing an option for high school students. In an environment where project based learning and small class sizes are the focus, these students are thriving. New Tech also helps to alleviate the overcrowding at Coppell High School. New Tech needs support, expansion and the proper infrastructure like a functioning sink in the biology lab. Currently, students have to haul in water to conduct biology experiments. New Tech is also in need of a library. Lastly, they offer several CTE options but do not have the space to support these pathways properly.
The current options that CISD offers (IB, dual language and New Tech) are vital to our school district remaining one of the best in the state. We need to fill in the gaps and provide equity to all of our students. This will allow us to retain our competitive advantage over other school districts.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: Yes, International Baccalaureate (“IB”) and Career and Technical Education (“CTE”). IB instills deep thinking in students and is a rigorous course of study. An IB diploma is internationally honored by universities as proof of excellent preparedness for college work. Learning how to think through topics and problems will set our kids up for future success no matter the industry. CTE is vital to provide options for every child. It can create a path to a job right away with skills that do not require a college degree and will provide practical skills for those wanting to go to college.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: The top priority is to take care of our teachers: via compensation; benefits; celebration; community support. If we take care of our teachers, our children will be taken care of. We cannot lose our teachers.
RANNA RAVAL: School Safety: Up to Date Security measures, Mental Health - Programs to educate and de-stigmatize the issues, accessible resources. Comprehensive Education Policies: Recruit and retain high-quality teachers and staff, success is measured with quantitative and qualitative data, robust support for groups like Special Ed, CTE, Fine Arts, and Athletics. Financial Stewardship: A budget that aligns with the core values of CISD, cost-effective strategies, monitoring, and evaluation. Community Collaboration: teachers’ insights, parent workshops, two-way communication, volunteering opportunities, partnering with businesses.
JONATHAN POWERS: My top priorities as a candidate would be to address the biggest challenges facing CISD:
Navigating state constraints to provide for our teachers – so much of what we do in Coppell ISD starts with decisions made in Austin. So first and foremost, I will continue to advocate for Coppell ISD with our state legislators. But regardless of the decisions those legislators make, we must continue doing everything we can to compensate our teachers as highly as our budget allows. But given our financial constraints, we must also work to provide attractive benefits and non-monetary perks for our teachers. We can do that by providing leadership opportunities, professional development training, and trying to help solve work-life balance challenges. Our culture is important too.
Flat or declining enrollment – Due to rising home prices, the demographics of Coppell are shifting. Fewer families with young children are moving to the area, which the district projects will soon cause flat or declining enrollment numbers. As a result of these projected changes, the district's considering various options, including opening enrollment in Coppell ISD to neighboring areas or potentially closing one of the district's elementary schools. Between these options, if the projections of declining enrollment come to fruition, I'd favor limited open enrollment to neighboring communities. One of my first actions as a Trustee would be to request the creation of a visioning committee for our district’s elementary schools so that the entire Coppell ISD community can be involved in whatever decisions we must make as a result of potential changes in our enrollment numbers.
Fiscal transparency – In communications to the community, Coppell ISD frequently laments its “budget deficit” and even incorrectly tells the community things like, “we cannot continue to spend more than our revenue.” But the district has never spent more than it has received. Despite projecting a deficit in eight out of the past ten years, every year Coppell ISD has ultimately received more money than it spent. So I also intend to increase the district’s financial transparency so that our community is well-informed and can weigh in on the issues facing the district.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: Students and staff need and deserve the support and resources necessary to be successful. This action includes a cohesive learning environment that is safe and secure, up-to-date, and in good physical condition. The 2023 bond program addresses these issues, which is why I support it. My experience leading during the previous bond has given me the expertise to accomplish this priority while remaining fiscally responsible to the taxpayers.
JULIE WATERS: We are facing a major teacher shortage, not just in Coppell, but statewide. To understand why, I have spent over 40 hours interviewing 25 teachers who recently left CISD or are still currently teaching. The reasons why they are leaving vary: being overworked, not enough pay, changes brought on due to COVID, and lack of maternity leave, amongst other things. Also, to prepare for serving on the school board, I have started substitute teaching at the elementary, middle and high schools. I want to have first-hand knowledge of what our teachers and learners experience daily.
Here are some changes that I would like to see implemented in order to retain our teachers: (1) learn from nearby districts who have subsidized daycare for teachers, (2) fight for higher teacher pay at the state legislative level, (3) utilize parent volunteers to provide teachers with extra planning time during recess and lunch, (4) hold monthly luncheons between teachers, school board members and district administrators, and (5) create a culture where teachers feel safe in voicing their opinions.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: My top priority is being a trusted advisor to the district, with my primary advice being to treat CISD’s budget and performance as a business with our primary product being the quality of a CISD education. If this is the goal, every financial decision for salaries, resources, and facilities will be tailored to achieve the highest quality education for our children in CISD. Additionally, in my oversight role, I advise the district on community feedback and encourage the district (and community at large) to treat everyone with respect, assume positive intent, and use a fact-based approach to all decisions.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: I think our district is strong. We have a lot of program options to meet individual and family needs. We need to continue to foster and grow all of our program options.
RANNA RAVAL: The currently proposed bond, if passed, will address enhancements to some of the current programs and some new implementations. Expansion of the PreK program, multipurpose STEM makerspaces at all the middle schools, Fine Arts rehearsal spaces at CHS and CHS9, and improvements of the athletic facilities including the Tennis center are some of the much-needed implementations. The school community will benefit from these improvements for many years to come.
JONATHAN POWERS: The programs we need to focus on most urgently are those that support our teachers and make their jobs easier. For example, allowing teachers to work remotely on teacher training days would allow teachers a bit of flexibility a few days a year. We should work creatively and tirelessly to support our teachers.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: We must continue expanding our Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings by adding additional pathways for our students and families. For example, in surveying our families, aerospace and aviation is an area of high interest. Options within this pathway include drones and robotics. By meeting the interest levels of our students, we are providing them with skills necessary to be successful in college and the workforce.
Expanding our CTE offerings must be done with fidelity, which is why the 2023 Bond Program is important to our students and teachers. If passed, the planned expansion of our CTE and STEM labs at CHS would provide the additional space needed to accommodate these programs and allow for growth.
JULIE WATERS: To help address teacher retention, I would like to implement subsidized daycare for our teachers. Currently, teachers in Grapevine are able to pay $600 per month for daycare while teachers in Farmers Branch pay approximately $800 through programs set up by their school districts. Teachers in Coppell pay around $2000 per month per child. If a teacher has two children in daycare, most of their paycheck goes towards childcare. This is a major reason of why some teachers are leaving. I would like to study the programs that our neighbors in nearby districts offer and look for ways to implement that in CISD.
Additionally, CISD recently launched their STEAM initiative for elementary schools, where each campus will have a full-time STEAM educator for the 2023-2024 school year. The STEAM program will be a part of the weekly “specials” class along with PE, music and art. I would love to see each campus develop strong First Lego League teams and compete in local and national robotics/coding competitions. These teams not only help children learn about coding and engineering, but they learn about public speaking by giving presentations and how to work in teams.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: Not at this time.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
PLACE 4
SAMIT PATEL: 2022 CISD iLead; 2022-23 Coppell Chamber of Commerce Leadership Coppell; CISD District Committees: District Education Improvement Committee (DEIC) – Currently serving third 3-year term, DEIC Calendar Committee – 2 times, 2022-23 CISD Bond Steering Committee, Community Based Accountability System (CBAS) Advisory Committee, Long Range Facilities Planning Committee. Coppell Education Foundation Board Member – 3 years: Fundraising Committee, Grants Committee, Executive Committee – At-Large, Executive Committee – Stewardship. Coppell Chamber of Commerce: Education Committee (Sponsor of New Teacher Breakfast, Sponsor of Student of the Month / Teacher of the Month Program, Sponsor of CCDF Scholarship) and Taste of Coppell Committee. Community service: Youth Sports Coach (Coppell Youth Soccer Association – 2 years, Coppell Youth Football Association – 4 years, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Soccer Association – 12 year, and Plano Sports Association Youth Football – 3 years); Addison Arbor Foundation; Operation Kindness.
RANNA RAVAL: Fourteen years of volunteering at 5 schools within Coppell ISD: Valley Ranch Elementary PTO (Event Coordinator and Webmaster - managed platform change for the PTO website), Middle School East PTO (Social Committee - planned four school-wide socials each year), Middle School West PTO (Webmaster, Secretary, PTO President), CHS9 PTO (Membership Coordinator), and Coppell High School PTO (Membership Coordinator for 2023-24). Board Member of Coppell Education Foundation - since 2022; Committee member, Bond Steering Committee 2022/23; Committee member, Community Visioning Committee 2021; Served on CISD Social-Emotional Learning Research Team 2021; Coppell ISD iLead 1 & 2 participant; Boy Scout - Assistant Scout Master, Merit Badge Counselor
JONATHAN POWERS: As someone whose kids are just starting in the district, I don’t have CISD-specific experience. But at every stage of my life, I’ve volunteered where I thought I could add value, including with mission trips with my church, and currently with my son Holden’s CYSA soccer team. Two years ago, I also left a high paying job to work as a law clerk for a United States Federal Judge for a year. My wife and I sold our house in Valley Ranch and moved our family to Texarkana to do that.
I believe my perspective as a relative newcomer to Coppell will be a benefit to the board and the district. Right now, there’s a well-worn path to becoming a board member in Coppell ISD. First, you join the PTO of your kids’ school. Then you get a leadership position in the PTO. A few years later, you take the district’s iLead training program. After a few more years, you join the board of the Ed Foundation. Then, finally, you’re ready to run for school board.
That’s the path my opponents have taken, and it’s the path every single current school board member has taken. It’s a good pathway. We need trustees who have taken it. But it’s a problem that every trustee has taken it. We need diverse perspectives on the board, because it is not easy to ask your friends in the administration tough questions. I get that, and I’ve seen the challenges it causes our current school board members. I promise to bring fresh perspectives, to ask tough questions when needed, and to always put our kids and our community first.
PLACE 5
DAVID CAVINESS: I have an 18 year history of being active, engaged, and involved. My community and district involvement includes: CISD Board of Trustees, President; CISD Board of Trustees, Vice-President (2018-2020); 2016 CISD Bond Oversight Committee, Co-Chair Pinkerton PTO Board; Pinkerton Dad's Club Chairman; CISD iLead Leadership Training; CISD Safety & Security Committee; CISD District Educational Improvement Council; CISD Strategic Design Committee; Coppell Education Foundation, Board Member; Coppell Youth Football Association, Assistant Coach; Coppell Baseball Association, Coach and Assistant Coach; Coppell Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee; Coppell 2030 Business Prosperity Sub-Committee; Keep Coppell Beautiful Board.
JULIE WATERS: Education: Texas A&M University, BA; Boston University School of Law, JD; Dallas Theological Seminary, Masters of Theology Attorney; former CASA. Irving Bible Church: 2nd grade Sunday school teacher. HOA Committee Member and Event Organizer. Pinkerton Elementary PTO: Room parent, Spirit Wear Lead, Kinder Playdate Lead, Gardening club. Pinkerton Elementary UIL Academics Coordinator and Coach.
PLACE 7
JOBBY MATHEW: For the past five years, my volunteer experience has been solely focused on the education and support of children in the Coppell ISD community and at an area elementary school. In Coppell ISD, I have served on the Student Health Advisory Council; the Coppell ISD Education Foundation (Grants and Superstars Committees; Run to Fund Chair; President); St. Ann Special Needs Ministry (Special Needs Sibling Support Group Leader); Coppell Youth Soccer Association (Assistant Girls Soccer Coach); Cub Scout Pack #873 (Assistant Den Leader). In addition, I am a CISD iLead graduate (a six session program for parents who want to learn about district operations). I also work through Communities in Schools of North Texas (Boys Student Leadership Group Leader, Rockbrook Elementary) in an area elementary school.
