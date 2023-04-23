CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
David Caviness - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

David Caviness
Jobby Mathew - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Jobby Mathew
Samit Patel - Coppell Gazette.JPG

Samit Patel
Jonathan Powers - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Jonathan Powers
Ranna Raval - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Ranna Raval
Julie Waters - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Julie Waters

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Coppell ISD Board of Trustees includes one seat each for Place 4, Place 5, and Place 7. CISD is also undergoing a bond election and more information can be found at www.coppellisd.com/bond. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments