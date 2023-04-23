Coppell ISD residents in the communities of Coppell, Dallas (Cypress Waters), North Irving, Lewisville and Valley Ranch, who are registered to vote may cast a ballot in the upcoming May 6 Bond Election, will be asked to vote "FOR" or "AGAINST" the bond measure. Here’s what you need to know.
The total proposed bond is $321,511,000 and in accordance with state law, the bond referendum will be presented as four separate propositions: Proposition A, Proposition B, Proposition C, and Proposition D.
Proposition A: $269,584,000
Proposition A is dedicated to priority condition improvements at all Coppell ISD campuses, which includes new playgrounds and playground shading at all CISD elementary schools (except for Canyon Ranch Elementary, which opened in 2019), interior refresh, including new flooring and painting at CISD elementary schools and facilities (except for Canyon Ranch Elementary and Richard J. Lee Elementary), classroom and office furnishings at schools and buildings, HVAC replacements based on condition life cycles, site improvements, ADA and resurfacing the walking track at nine elementary schools (except for Canyon Ranch Elementary and Richard J. Lee Elementary), and roof replacement and repairs based on condition life cycles.
Funding from Proposition A will also go toward elementary renovations and pre-K classroom additions at three elementary schools, safety and security features at all schools and buildings, multipurpose lab/makerspace for STEM at all middle schools, fine arts rehearsal space addition at CMS North, Fine Arts rehearsal building at Coppell High School, Career and Technical Education and STEM labs at CHS, internal renovation of the auditorium at the CHS9 campus, the purchase of school buses and vehicles, the purchase of capital equipment, including fine arts instruments, and funding for network security and telecommunications infrastructure.
Proposition B: $39,472,000
Proposition B is dedicated to technology upgrades and lifecycle replacements for student and staff devices, wireless access, and audiovisual equipment.
Proposition C: $2,931,000
Proposition C is dedicated to renovations to Buddy Echols Field, which is used by band, cheerleaders, color guard, football, lariettes, soccer, track and field, and middle school football and track. Renovations will include track and turf lifecycle replacements and seat backs.
Proposition D: $9,524,000
Proposition D is dedicated to a turf lifecycle replacement of Coppell High School Field House and improvements and a locker room addition to the tennis center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.