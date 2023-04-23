CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1

Coppell ISD residents in the communities of Coppell, Dallas (Cypress Waters), North Irving, Lewisville and Valley Ranch, who are registered to vote may cast a ballot in the upcoming May 6 Bond Election, will be asked to vote "FOR" or "AGAINST" the bond measure. Here’s what you need to know.

The total proposed bond is $321,511,000 and in accordance with state law, the bond referendum will be presented as four separate propositions: Proposition A, Proposition B, Proposition C, and Proposition D.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

