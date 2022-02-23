CISD
Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Coppell ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Coppell ISD announced Wednesday.

Campuses will continue on a regular schedule for the remainder of Wednesday. However, all after-school activities are canceled. Buses will run at normal dismissal times Wednesday afternoon. Parents should be aware that bus drop-off times may be slightly delayed as drivers will take extra caution to safely navigate any possible road conditions this afternoon.

