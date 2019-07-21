Angela Brown was recently selected as Coppell ISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement. Before taking on the role, Brown served as chief communications officer for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Brown said she choose communications because she loved telling the stories of staff and students in public school districts. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University and her master’s degree in education leadership from Lamar University.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Carrollton, Texas. I was born and raised in the Carrollton area.
What inspired you to get into communications?
I interned in a communications office in a public school district when I graduated from college. I fell in love with telling the amazing stories of the staff and students in public schools. I was inspired to pursue communications in the public school environment because of that experience. Two of my mentors during the internship explained that in order to be an expert in communicating about public education that you needed to be an educator. So, I went back to school and became a teacher for eight years before I transitioned into communications full-time in a public school district.
What brought you to CISD?
I have always admired Coppell ISD and the amazing school system. I love that the district feels like “home” and “family.” I am very blessed to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, families and business community in the Coppell ISD area.
What do you find rewarding about your job?
Each day, I work beside some of the most amazing educators and staff members. I love sharing their stories with parents, the community and other educators around the state and nation.
What do you find challenging?
The ways that we communicate rapidly change every day. I work diligently to find new and innovative ways to communicate and engage the community. I see the change and innovation as an opportunity and not a challenge. It is an opportunity to learn, grow and engage in new ways.
In your opinion, what are the key elements of effective communication?
Effective communication is about building relationships. In order to effectively communicate, you must start by being a good listener. Through listening, seeking to understand and valuing the thoughts and opinions of others, effective communication will occur.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My family loves to travel. We especially enjoy traveling to beaches. We love to snorkel in the ocean looking at all the amazing sea life. I also enjoy antique shopping, reading a good book and gardening.
What's your favorite movie?
My very favorite movies are the BBC versions of “Sense and Sensibility” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
What are some things that make you smile?
Things that make me smile include – my family, my dogs, a beautiful sunset at the beach, having “high tea” with my family, eating Mexican food, eating chocolate or Twizzlers and listening to 80’s music.
If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?
If I had three wishes, I would wish for:
- Every child in the world to have access to quality, inspiring teachers that help make their dreams come true.
- Our world to spread kindness to one another every day.
- My last wish is selfish but I wish my family would be able to travel to every continent in the world.
