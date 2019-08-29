As the new school year begins, the district has completed several bond projects.
The newly constructed Canyon Ranch Elementary opened its doors for the first time Aug. 14 as it welcomed students.
“It has far surpassed what we even dreamed it could be,” said Canyon Ranch Principal Ashley Minton. “Our facility provides so many opportunities for learners. We have an interior courtyard, a beautiful library and open, flexible spaces for our learners. The best part of the journey so far has been getting people in the building. Opening our doors for the very first time and seeing families walk in was just incredible.”
Over the summer, Coppell Middle School East received a new gymnasium that doubles as a storm shelter. In addition, the campus received renovated choir areas, updated hallways and an enlarged cafeteria.
Coppell Middle School North received upgraded athletic locker rooms and an enlarged band hall.
Associate Superintendent Sid Grant said improvements at Coppell High School are a work in progress. He said throughout the school year classrooms will be renovated about eight at a time. The district is also working on renovating the school's band hall. Central and common areas of the campus will have to wait until the summer, Grant said.
Other ongoing bond projects include districtwide general paining, sound system upgrades and the CHS band tower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.