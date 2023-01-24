Coppell Filler.jpeg
Coppell ISD

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee.

The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.

