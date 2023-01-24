The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee.
The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
The Bond Steering Committee gathered data for this year’s bond from six main points: demographics, a condition assessment, the Facilities Planning Committee, the Visioning Committee, an ADA assessment, and an educational adequacy assessment. Through this data, the Bond Steering Committee created the Facilities Master Plan.
The Bond Steering Committee has identified specific items that the bond needs to focus on. This includes facility condition, capacity and utilization, educational planning, a finance overview, stakeholder input, and the steering committee itself.
When it comes to facility conditions, a condition assessment was completed by Corgan Architects, an ADA survey was completed, and the steering committee found that repair and life-cycle replacement needs were identified at all existing facilities. For capacity and utilization, enrollment projections were completed by Zonda Education, program capacity was calculated by each school, and utilization was calculated for each school.
For educational planning, the Visioning Committee is prioritizing academic programs, learning environment, and enrichment and engagement. An Educational Adequacy Assessment was also completed which helped to identify options to help address the district’s needs.
When it comes to finances, the Bond Steering Committee is focusing on property value and tax rate trends, responsible debt management, district credit ratings, and efficient uses of resources. Tax rate impact models were also completed by Hilltop Services to address potential new debt.
For stakeholder input, the Visioning Committee has held public forums, Gibson Consulting completed a public survey, facility tours have been administered, and several online surveys have been held. When it comes to the steering committee itself, there are 60 members with broad representation who are working to analyze the district, prioritize needs, and go over options. The Bond Steering Committee has held five meetings so far.
For elementary schools, the Bond Steering Committee is recommending to the board of trustees that the district renovate older elementary schools to provide collaboration spaces, art and music rooms, pull-out spaces for specialized instruction and special services, new secured entrances and office suite, interior updates to the walls, flooring, and lighting, and prekindergarten classroom editions.
The estimated cost for elementary school recommendations is $184,462,639 and the estimated cost for prekindergarten classroom editions is $25,923,300.
For middle schools, the Bond Steering Committee is recommending renovations and equipment to create multipurpose labs and makerspaces to support STEM students. The committee is also recommending the reconstruction and renovation of Coppell Middle School North to accommodate fine arts program growth and provide equity with other CISD middle schools.
The estimated cost for STEM renovations is $1,424,250 and the estimated cost for fine arts program renovations at CMS North is $11,830,052.
For high schools, the Bond Steering Committee is recommending the construction of a new Fine Arts rehearsal building at CHS which would cost $19,079,549. The committee is also recommending renovations and equipment of existing CHS fine arts spaces to create labs and classrooms for new and existing CTE and STEM programs, which would cost around $9,997,570. The final CHS recommendation would be Tennis Center improvements including a new locker room, lighting, and spectator restrooms with an estimated cost of $7,060,000.
At New Tech High at Coppell, the committee is recommending that the district make condition and lifestyle improvements to the building, which would cost around $3.2 million. For Coppell High School’s 9th Grade Campus, the committee is recommending renovations of the CHS9 auditorium lobby, restrooms, seats, and auditorium equipment, which would cost around $6,848,438.
For support facilities, the committee is recommending the consolidation of administrative departments and Victory Place into one multipurpose building with professional development space. The estimated cost for a new multipurpose facility is $53,676,480.
The Bond Steering Committee is also looking into safety and security recommendations and technology recommendations. The committee is recommending that the district look into condition and program support options for better safety and security. This includes door hardware and locks, security cameras, security camera data storage servers, electronic door access controls, cellular boosters within campuses, outdoor wireless access, and a Security Control Center. The estimated cost for safety and security recommendations is $11,342,800.
For technology, the committee is recommending new devices in the classroom and for students, better network security, and more with an estimated cost of $41,628,253.
The total bond proposition amount comes out to $310,200,000 and if approved, the maximum tax rate increase for fiscal year 2023 is $0.0717.
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees is having a board workshop on Monday, Feb. 6 to go into a deep dive after hearing the Bond Steering Committee’s recommendations from Monday night.
