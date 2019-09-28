Coppell ISD has undergone several measures to improve campus safety. Trustee Nichole Bentley gave an update on the latest security upgrades during Monday night’s board meeting.
“A lot of active things are going on in our campuses,” she said.
The district has implemented a new version of the NaviGate Prepared app, which allows campus administrators and first responders access to interactive floor plans and gives step-by-step emergency response procedures.
Bentley said there have been numerous drills using the app.
Units have been installed to monitor vaping, and the district has been incorporating vaping and nicotine education into its curriculum.
New AED signs have been installed in all campuses. The district is also working to improve its standard response protocol and is piloting identification cards for students at lower grade levels.
In addition, the district is working closely with organizations that use CISD campuses, like the YMCA, to improve safety and security when these organizations host events not run by CISD staff.
For the second year, CISD will allow first responders to have a free lunch with students on any campus.
Also, new safety and security protocols have been added for sporting events held at Buddy Echols Stadium.
