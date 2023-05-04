The Coppell Chamber of Commerce organized the annual State of Education Breakfast on Thursday, May 4 at the Coppell Arts Center.

The breakfast serves as a public forum for business leaders to learn about Coppell’s local schools. Coppell ISD superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt and president of Dallas College North Lake Dr. Christa Slejko spoke during the event in a panel style format moderated by Kori Stolar, the chamber’s executive committee chair.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments