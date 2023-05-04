The Coppell Chamber of Commerce organized the annual State of Education Breakfast on Thursday, May 4 at the Coppell Arts Center.
The breakfast serves as a public forum for business leaders to learn about Coppell’s local schools. Coppell ISD superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt and president of Dallas College North Lake Dr. Christa Slejko spoke during the event in a panel style format moderated by Kori Stolar, the chamber’s executive committee chair.
Before the panel students from Coppell High School’s arts and athletic departments provided entertainment and Dallas College had art on display. CHS student entertainment groups included choir, the dance team, and many more.
Much was covered during the event, but here are some of the highlights.
As moderator, Stolar’s first question was about how the overall year went and notable highlights. Dr. Slejko spoke on co-curricular opportunities and successes of Dallas College North Lake students. She touched on athletics, honor societies, the Civil Rights Tour, and more.
“As we’ve come back from the pandemic, one of the things we lost was sort of our experiential learning opportunities and I’ve never shared this one with you all, but it’s called the Civil Rights Tour,” Dr. Slejko said. “This was a smaller North Lake campus program where we took 30 to 40 students on a three-day bus tour following the Civil Rights Trail in Mississippi and Alabama, but this year, we scaled it up for students from all campuses.”
More than 175 students expressed interest, but Dallas College had to cap it at 100 students because arrangements were already made. During the experience, they got to talk about topics and feelings that they otherwise would not have had the opportunity to express.
This year, the school has 9,500 graduates with 125 receiving their Bachelor’s degree and 2,000 early college high school graduates.
With their partnership with Dallas College, Dr. Hunt spoke on Coppell ISD’s values: redefining success, relationships, great teaching, and engagement. The school has had several accolades this year whether it is in athletics or academics or more.
Another big highlight for the year at CISD is the district’s scores, being ranked No. 4 by the TEA.
“We're really proud of our scores, and our kids have done an exceptional job,” Dr. Hunt said. “We are an A-rated district… and so we'd like to make sure that our community knows that, that's how TEA kind of identifies, you know, areas that we can improve upon, but also success.”
The next question Stolar asked was about challenges the district is facing. Dr. Slejko spoke on financial support challenges for college students and getting students more engaged with in-person classes after the pandemic. Dr. Hunt spoke on teacher retention, as well as the one month remaining legislative session, urging state lawmakers to direct more of the state’s record $32 billion surplus to Texas public schools.
“The current school funding plan proposed by both the Texas House and Senate does not provide enough funding for districts to offer any meaningful teacher salary increases since 2019, when lawmakers approved HB 3,” Dr. Hunt wrote in a letter to the Coppell ISD community. “Since then, inflation has risen 14.5%, with some estimates as high as 17%. To keep up with rising costs, significant new revenue is needed for public education. Anything less would be a step back from HB 3.”
The legislative session ends on May 29 and Dr. Hunt, along with two CISD Trustees and three CISD school principals, joined school leaders from more than 10 school districts in North Texas on May 1 to issue a “Mayday” distress call to state legislators to fund public education in Texas.
Dr. Hunt and Dr. Slejko also spoke on new programs and initiatives on the horizon for their respective schools, trends in higher education, and the Coppell ISD bond election.
For Dallas College, spring 2024 will be the school’s first class of nursing students eligible to receive a Bachelor’s degree and for Coppell ISD, staff is heading into next year with a “Mission Possible” mindset. The district is also working on a new strategic plan, as well as introducing STEAM to all elementary schools.
