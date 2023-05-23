The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, May 22 to receive an update on the safety and well-being of campuses in the district.
As required by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), several Coppell ISD schools have been audited by the Texas School Safety Center. Quite a few campuses have been audited with no corrective action, which means administrators are doing well in making sure campus is secure. Campuses include:
Coppell High School
Wilson Elementary
Valley Ranch Elementary
Lakeside Elementary
Town Center Elementary
New Tech high @ Coppell
Denton Creek Elementary
Mockingbird Elementary
Coppell Middle School West
Coppell Middle School North
Cottonwood Creek Elementary
When it comes to district security, National Glazing Solutions, LLC (NGS), has been installing film on the outside and inside of first floor windows at each of the campuses. Campuses completed include Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus, Austin Elementary, Canyon Ranch Elementary, and Lee Elementary.
For 2023 bond projects, Coppell ISD is focusing on new door hardware and locks, rekeying of all building with tighter key control and management, door position sensors for exterior doors, refresh for badge/keyless entry system, expand badge access to all kitchen doors and other main points of entry, updated main visitor entry system with video and intercom, refresh of security cameras and monitoring system, expand cameras to cover blind spots and add license plate readers, and hardware refresh.
Additional projects that the safety and security department are going to be working on this summer include exterior door numbering, bus cameras, and an updated emergency operations plan.
For the 2023-2024 academic year, CISD is focusing on continuing collaboration with municipalities, mandates for the 88th Legislative Session, working with Safety Committee, and hiring crossing guards.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.