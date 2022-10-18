CISD
Courtesy of Coppell ISD

During the regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees held a public hearing on the district's state accountability rating, Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST.

CISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency. The agency announced CISD received both an “A” superior rating and a 94 score in the FIRST ratings. The district has received a superior rating since 2002.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments