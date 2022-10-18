During the regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees held a public hearing on the district's state accountability rating, Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST.
CISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency. The agency announced CISD received both an “A” superior rating and a 94 score in the FIRST ratings. The district has received a superior rating since 2002.
In other business, Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies presented a Bond Steering Committee Update that contained a CISD facilities master plan. The five-year investment plan for CISD’s facilities is based on a comprehensive assessment of facility condition needs, enrollment data and capacity-utilization study, an educational program vision, and stakeholder feedback.
The facilities master plan is led by the Bond Steering Committee that is composed of 60 members. They review and discuss background data, facility condition assessment and future education trends, as well as engage the community regarding future direction.
The district is planning on focusing on capacity for changing enrollment, facility condition improvements, learning environments that support strategic priorities, operating efficiencies, and a fiscally-responsible plan. The 10-year projected growth for CISD is 712 students or 5.4% over 10 years. At the moment, utilization for enrollment in the district is at optimal utilization.
When it comes to condition needs for the schools, roofs, PA systems and clocks, heating and cooling, flooring and walls, fire alarms, furnishings, playgrounds, gym floors, football field turf, and track improvements are a priority.
With these improvements, a homeowner tax impact differed in estimation based on how much money the bond authorized. In the past four years, the CISD tax rate has gone down by 16.5%, which means households will not be impacted as much as they once were.
There was also a presentation from Director of Federal Programs Robyn Webb who shared an update on ESSER Funding in the district. As of Oct. 17, 2022, $1,166,294 remains available to address learning, implement summer learning, provide mental health services, address needs of low-income students, provide technology, and more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
