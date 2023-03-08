Coppell ISD’s English and Literacy programs focus on early literacy, English, and debate to help foster long-term benefits for students looking to achieve their career goals.

The district’s early literacy model centers around research-based early literacy education, ongoing assessments throughout the school year, intensive literacy instruction given by teachers to identify areas of support, and ongoing professional development to teachers.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

