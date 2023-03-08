Coppell ISD’s English and Literacy programs focus on early literacy, English, and debate to help foster long-term benefits for students looking to achieve their career goals.
The district’s early literacy model centers around research-based early literacy education, ongoing assessments throughout the school year, intensive literacy instruction given by teachers to identify areas of support, and ongoing professional development to teachers.
The teachers provide a balanced literacy approach by blending daily observational assessments with classroom practices, which includes areas of focus in beginning reading skills, concepts about print, vocabulary development, listening and reading comprehension, phonics, reading fluency, and development of writing skills.
Dr. Anita de la Isla serves as the Director of Language and Literacy for CISD, where for the past six years has been in charge of all things reading and writing from Pre-K through 12th grade.
“Listening, speaking, reading and writing are lifelong skills that will benefit all students in their career goals and in life,” she said. “Being a good reader fosters empathy, increases vocabulary, builds communication skills and inspires creativity. All of these traits make a person more marketable and successful in the workforce.”
Within the English Language Arts program at CISD, educators focus on curriculum, instruction, and assessment to help students develop the critical thinking skills necessary for students to effectively consume and produce the written and spoken word. Students in the program acquire and continue to develop lifelong literacy skills that are crucial for personal success.
One of Dr. de la Isla’s favorite parts about being in education is seeing students excited about books.
“My favorite parts of the job are the children and the teachers,” she said. “I absolutely love visiting campuses and watching teachers do amazing things in their classrooms. I love to see students excited about books. It is my favorite thing ever. My biggest hope is that all children see themselves in the books they are reading and fall in love with reading and writing.”
Student organizations on campus that help support the English and Literacy programs include Academic Decathlon, Book Club, Yearbook, Debate, and many more.
Debate falls under Dr. Jason Sykes, who is the Director of Speech and Debate at Coppell High School. He has coached debate since 1997 and has decorated students across several events.
Students at CHS get involved in debate for several reasons and it helps them develop their analytic ability, written skills, academic performance, research experience, public speaking, college admissions, social skills, and it’s fun.
“I love working with students to help cultivate their voice and grow their abilities as advocates,” Dr. Sykes said.
This is Dr. Sykes 20th year teaching and fifth year directing the program at CHS.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
