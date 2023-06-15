During a June 5 board workshop, Coppell ISD trustees approved a contract with Corgan Associates, Inc. for architectural services for the 2023 bond election projects requiring the services of an architect.

Corgan Associates, Inc. will be providing comprehensive and turnkey architectural design, engineering, bidding and construction management services for CISD’s more complex bond renovation projects that were approved by voters in the May 2023 bond election.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

