During a June 5 board workshop, Coppell ISD trustees approved a contract with Corgan Associates, Inc. for architectural services for the 2023 bond election projects requiring the services of an architect.
Corgan Associates, Inc. will be providing comprehensive and turnkey architectural design, engineering, bidding and construction management services for CISD’s more complex bond renovation projects that were approved by voters in the May 2023 bond election.
As part of that discussion, a tentative bond schedule was approved for a timeline of projects that will require architectural design. Once established, the district will provide the public a full timeline of all additional 2023 bond projects, including safety and security, life cycle replacements, furnishings, bus and other vehicle acquisitions and more.
Here’s what projects have been approved thus far and when the district can expect construction to start and be completed:
Design elements for Valley Ranch Elementary School pre-K, admin additions, interior renovations, and playground construction and renovation have begun, as well as design for the Coppell High School Fine Arts Rehearsal Building and the tennis center. All of these projects are expected to start in 2023 or 2024 and expected to open Summer 2025, except for Valley Ranch Elementary School playground construction and renovation, which is expected to be completed by the end of Spring 2024.
Starting in Fall 2023, design for the Mockingbird Elementary interior refresh, Wilson Elementary School interior refresh, and Coppell Middle School East and West multipurpose labs and makerspace renovations will begin. These projects are all expected to be open by fall of 2024.
For 2024, Lakeside Elementary School pre-K, administration additions, and interior renovations design will begin. In addition, the Pinkerton Elementary School interior refresh, Coppell Middle School North multipurpose lab and makerspace renovations, and the fine arts expansion and improvements are also expected to begin with their design phases.
Pinkerton Elementary School projects and Coppell Middle School North projects are expected to be completed Fall 2025, and Lakeside Elementary projects are expected to be completed Fall 2026.
The design phase for Austin Elementary School pre-K, admin additions, and interior renovations are expected to begin in Fall 2025 and be completed by Fall 2027. In addition, design for Town Center Elementary School Interior Refresh and Coppell High School CTE and STEM renovation is expected to begin in Fall 2025. Completion for Town Center Elementary School and Coppell High School is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.
Lastly, design for the Cottonwood Elementary School interior refresh, Denton Creek Elementary School interior refresh, and Coppell High School 9th grade campus auditorium interior renovation is expected to begin in Fall 2026. All three of these projects are expected to be complete by Fall 2027.
For community members looking to get involved in the 2023 Bond Program, including projects approved by voters on May 6, 2023, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees seeks to involve citizens to oversee these projects.
While the committee has no legal authority to make any decisions regarding the 2023 bond, it will serve a vital role in providing feedback to the CISD Board of Trustees and CISD Administration about the 2023 bond. The Bond Oversight Committee will serve in an advisory capacity to view project plans, estimates, and other relevant material for the project work to ensure the project work remains faithful to the priorities and planning of the 2023 bond election.
For more information on the 2023 bond election and the Bond Oversight Committee, visit coppellisd.com/bond.
