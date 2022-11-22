Staff at Coppell Middle School East accepting a grant for ESports Coaching, which will provide for a season’s worth of holistic esports programming and coaching designed to grow students’ in-game skill development, as well as educating students on general health, wellness, social emotional learning, goal setting, teamwork, and leadership skills.
Staff at New Tech Coppell accepting a grant for novels, allowing students to go well beyond simply remembering and cultivate their critical thinking skills. This grant was inspired by “The Diary of Anne Frank” where students will broaden their historical knowledge, be engaged, and learn about sensitive subjects, grounded in facts and in-depth analysis.
Courtesy of Coppell ISD
The Coppell ISD Education Foundation Give for Grants Campaign came to a close, funding several campuses and campaigns across the district.
The Classroom Grant Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative, instructional approaches that directly impact students while transforming classroom learning, according to the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants website.
“Grant applicants from every CISD campus is encouraged to submit grants that have a meaningful and lasting impact to learners,” said Maria del Mar Cordero, a Coppell ISD Education Foundation board member and Grants Committee Co-Chair, “CEF partners with the community to fulfill as many grant requests as possible. The program allows parents, educators, and business community members to donate at any giving amount directly to a specific grant of their choosing. The Give for Grants program gives donors the flexibility of choice and transparency in the use of their donation.”
The district still has a lot of work to do, finalizing details from the campaign and approving the final funds allocation. Cordero said once the final stage is completed, more details about the outcome and the impact of the program this year can be determined.
Cordero is in her fourth year as a board member of the Coppell ISD Education Fund and this year, she serves as the Co-Chair for the Grant Committee alongside Lakshmi Srinivasan. As co-chairs, they are responsible for approving the program timeline, working with grant applicants to get their grant published in the Living Tree platform, overseeing the process to make sure it runs as planned, and liaising with the Ed Foundation marketing team to promote the grants in social media and community events during campaign public funding.
Srinivasan and Cordero also facilitate Ed Foundation grants budget allocations with the Grant Committee, present the Grants Program outcome to the Board of Director for approval, and plan and execute the Grant Patrol.
The Give for Grants program has been active for over 20 years and has made a lasting impact in the classrooms in CISD. The Coppell ISD Education Foundation has been around for a similar amount of time since 2000. The foundation is a non-profit organization of volunteers whose efforts support the schools, students and teachers of Coppell ISD. To date, CEF has given more than $1.2 million to Coppell ISD, Cordero said.
“Together with individual donations and the funds raised by the CEF, more grants will be funded transforming the learning in CISD,” she said. “The CEF will continue to financially support the grants as in years past through donations raised in other fundraising efforts.”
When the Give for Grants program isn’t going on, the community is always welcome to partner with CEF during and after the campaign. The community can be a part of the many events planned by the foundation including Run to Fund in the spring semester, Interactive Institute in the spring semester, Wreath Raffles in the fall semester and Football Nights in the fall semester.
“Our corporate and business sponsorship program is core to our success,” Cordero said. “Sponsoring the Coppell ISD Education Foundation is the primary avenue for businesses to invest in quality education for CISD students at every grade-level and every school.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
