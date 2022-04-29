Coppell ISD is looking to improve based on student and community member feedback.
Angie Brooks, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and Angela Brown, communications and community engagement director, shared high-level results from feedback surveys the district held from April 4-14.
Brooks and Brown presented possible areas of focus based on the feedback at a Monday Board of Trustees meeting.
To encourage more relationship building, Brooks proposed greater focus in professional learning communities or multi-tiered support systems to determine necessary areas of support academically and socially for students. Additionally, Brooks proposed further strengthening social emotional support for students with more relationship building between teachers, counselors and students. Brooks also suggested the development of a multifunctional building to create a common workspace for professional learning among teachers.
To re-enforce, "great teaching and redefining success," Brooks discussed focusing on expanding pre-kindergarten and early childhood facility to house more students and staff. Additionally, Brooks suggested looking further at promoting and expanding career and technical education programs and constructing new facilities as needed. Among possible areas of focus listed in her presentation was the option of expanding CISD's International Baccalaureate programs.
The last section of the survey addressed athletic and fine arts needs as well as languages other than English and student accessibility.
A total of 12 topics was discussed in the feedback survey, which garnered a total of 605 participants both virtually and in person. Participants discussed both the 12 proposed topics as well as other topics not mentioned by the district.
"Not bad," Superintendent Brad Hunt said. "We would have loved to see more, but we opened the door. We invited people to come in."
The in-person feedback was carried out by having participants including students, staff, parents and other community members writing their feedback on color-coded post-it notes that were later organized into different groups and studied for reoccurring patterns. Hunt said that because participants in past surveys commented that the district uses too much technology, the post-it note method was a success.
After reviewing the data collected in April, the board plans to look at four topics at a time on May 16, June 6 and July 25. The July 25 meeting will also look at next steps overall and any outlying items not initially proposed by the district for community feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.