September is designated as First Responders Appreciation Month. Coppell ISD expressed its appreciation to its school resource officers and school resource deputies via the CISD website and social media. The district also asked the CISD community to share their thanks for those who protect the community’s students, teachers and staff and community each day.
All CISD schools had a moment of silence on Sept. 11 for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. In addition many schools, including CMS North and Valley Ranch Elementary, had their students write thank you notes to first responders. Schools also had students and staff wear red, white and blue and other patriotic shirts on Sept. 11. The theme of the first CHS home football game Sept. 6 was America United. The CHS Pep Rally that morning featured CISD distinguished alumnus and retired U.S. Marine Corporal Jacob Schick, executive director of the non-profit 22Kill Organization. In addition, CMS East teachers and staff hosted a breakfast on Sept. 12 to show their appreciation to Coppell First Responders, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics and others.
Another red, white and blue celebration happened at Pinkerton Elementary, where the school recognized its lead custodian, Sylvia Argueta, who was sworn in as a U.S. Citizen on Sept. 9.
