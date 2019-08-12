New for the 2019-20 school year, Coppell ISD is using a new application and background check process for all volunteers in the district using the same software used for employee background checks. In order to upgrade the security of your personal information, you will be required to fill out a volunteer application and background form. This user name and password will be used again each year you complete the form.
Follow these steps to complete the volunteer background check:
• Visit coppellisd.com/volunteer
• Click on “Volunteer Application and Background Check Forms”
• Follow the “New User? Click here to register” prompts. Everyone is a new user in this system and must set up a new account.
• Click on “Add New Application” under “Online Applications.”
• Under “What type of position are you applying for?,” Click on “Volunteer.”
• Click on each tab on the left side of the page and submit the information requested. You must click on each tab to complete the process. Users can select multiple campuses for which they would like to volunteer.
• Click “Submit” to submit the application.
• Be sure to complete the application/background check a week in advance before you volunteer.
To be eligible to volunteer on any of the CISD campuses, volunteers must complete a criminal history background check. Only one form is needed per volunteer each year, even if volunteering for multiple campuses or students. A criminal history background check must be completed each school year for all volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.