CISD students pose with superintendent Brad Hunt during Shadow Day, a new program in partnership with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.
CISD student speaks with councilmember John Jun during Shadow Day, a new program in partnership with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.
CISD student speaks with a local business owner during Shadow Day, a new program in partnership with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.
CISD students visit the Amazon facility in Coppell during Shadow Day, a new program in partnership with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.
Courtesy of Michael Gutt
Courtesy of Sameeha Syed
Courtesy of Sara McCullough
Coppell Independent School District recently implemented a new program, Shadow Day, to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.
This initiative is aligned with two of CISD’s core values — collective engagement and redefining success — and aims to expand opportunities for students in their career exploration, said CISD Chief Communications Officer Angela Brown.
“Our students and families have also shared with us that they are looking for enhanced opportunities to explore future careers,” Brown said. “While New Tech High at Coppell has had job shadowing for several years, the district wanted to expand this opportunity for more students to help in their career exploration as they make decisions about their future.”
This year, 27 students had the opportunity to visit with local businesses and organizations through the Shadow Day program on March 23, which was made possible by a partnership between CISD and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber helps in connecting the district and our students with local businesses and organizations to participate in Job Shadowing Day,” Brown said. “This partnership is an essential part of our district’s success in helping our students grow and thrive in their future careers.”
Thirteen businesses volunteered to open their doors to participating students, which includes Alpha Graphics, Amazon, Atmos Energy, the CISD communications department, the CISD technology department, Coppell ER, Define Orthodontics, Hand and Stone Massage, Metrocrest Services, Sam Pack Ford, AAA Texas, Valentine Roofing, and Vari.
"I love CISD because I'm offered a variety of opportunities that allow me to explore my interests and develop important skills," said Sameeha Syed, a CISD student who participated in Shadow Day. "I appreciate the diversity the school has and the relationships I have built with staff and students along the way."
CISD students had to apply to participate, and more than 120 students showed interest in the program. The participating students, who were juniors and seniors, had the chance to learn about different careers and gain valuable insights into the working world.
The program was not mandatory, but CISD hopes to make Shadow Day an annual event and expand it to match even more students with jobs and individuals matching their interests, Brown said.
“The Coppell Chamber of Commerce and our local businesses and community organizations are incredible partners with CISD to help our students grow and thrive into future careers,” she said. “Our theme this school year is working together, which are the first two words of our mission statement. This program is one example of working together in action to benefit our students.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
