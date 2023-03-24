Coppell Independent School District recently implemented a new program, Shadow Day, to provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to explore future careers.

This initiative is aligned with two of CISD’s core values — collective engagement and redefining success — and aims to expand opportunities for students in their career exploration, said CISD Chief Communications Officer Angela Brown.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

