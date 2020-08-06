The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees decided against further delaying the start of school after a discussion at its Monday meeting.
Trustee Manish Sethi spoke in favor of changing the school start date, saying the delay would give the district more time to prepare. Multiple board members spoke against the delay. Board Secretary Nichole Bentley said she was against moving the first day of school again one week after the board had done so.
“It wouldn’t instill in me a lot of confidence that it wasn’t going to happen again,” Bentley said.
At its July 27 meeting, the board approved shifting the first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17.
On July 16, Dallas County health officials mandated that school systems would have to be closed to on-campus, in-person learning until Sept. 8.
After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated in a letter of guidance that local health authorities could not issue “sweeping orders” to close schools solely for preventative reasons, Coppell ISD announced July 29 that the board would consider the update at a Monday meeting.
The school year will still begin Aug. 17 remotely, and in-person instruction is slated to begin for students who choose it on Sept. 8.
About 25% of the commitment forms Coppell ISD has received for the first grading period of the school year have been in favor of face-to-face learning, according to numbers presented at the Monday meeting. The commitment form for choosing a learning model is due Aug. 12, five days before school begins.
At the meeting, Superintendent Brad Hunt said the district is receiving personal protective equipment from the state and also ordered its own in the interim.
Hunt said more personal protective equipment had come in, but that the district was also still waiting on some. That doesn’t mean that the district doesn’t have supplies like hand sanitizer, he added.
“We’re in better shape than we thought we were,” he said.
Hunt said some of the district’s hand sanitizer had been recalled. Chief Operations Officer Greg Axelson confirmed that the recall was due to the hand sanitizer having the wrong type of alcohol.
“But that has been returned and already replaced,” Axelson said, “so we’re great on hand sanitizer. We have a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.