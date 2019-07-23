Coppell ISD has developed and is working on implementing its core values to help guide the district. The values focus on areas such as building relationships, involvement, great teaching and redefining success.
In the last year, the district has focused its efforts on the core value of redefining success, which states CISD values each individual’s contribution because success can be different for everyone.
“There’s more to what we do as a school district within the classroom and outside of it that values successes of individual learners,” said Deana Dynis, executive director of teaching and learning.
Dynis said this year the district looked at ways it might be able to elevate other measures of success beyond grades in an effort to eliminate what is known as the GPA rat race and course overload.
The efforts began in November of last year when several workshops were held, including four with students. The students were asked to give ideas on what they would like to hear from the district that celebrates their successes.
As for the next steps in the process Dynis said advocacy training will be given to help district stakeholders advocated the core values.
During the training, a principal and a representative from each campus and two representatives from each department will learn how to advocate the values at the campus level.
Kristen Streeter, assistant superintendent for administrative services, said moving forward the district will begin to focus on the core value of engagement. During the 2019-20 year, a few initiatives based on the values are planned to be piloted, depending on the budget.
