Coppell ISD is gearing up to offer full-day pre-K this fall. The district announced the new program in June, and as the school year quickly approaches, district officials are working on balancing enrollment numbers, curriculum, hiring and more.
On June 11, Gov. Greg Abbot signed into law House Bill 3, which requires school districts across the state to offer-full day pre-K.
Coppell ISD will also be offering full days for its Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities (PPCD).
Angie Applegate, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said pre-K and PPCD classes will be offered at four campuses including Austin, Wilson, Denton Creek and Lakeside elementary schools.
“When we were going through this process and looking at different campuses as far as where we would could actually house pre-K … these are the campuses that actually had lower enrollment numbers,” Applegate said. “We are looking at a possibility to add an additional campus.”
Kristen Streeter, assistant superintendent for administrative services, added that Coppell ISD’s enrollment numbers in the southern part of the district continue to grow even faster than expected.
Pre-K classes are expected to be led by a pre-K educator along with a paraprofessional. PPCD classrooms will have a PPCD educator and a paraprofessional. If the learners demonstrate additional needs in this classroom, a second paraprofessional may step in.
Applegate said the district has gone forward with ordering resources needed for the classrooms including a new curriculum.
Three pre-K teachers and one PPCD teacher have been hired for the upcoming year as well as needed paraprofessionals.
“As we knew we were expanding to full-day … we have also transferred experience pre-K and PPCD teachers that have been in Coppell to each campus,” Streeter said. “The individuals we’ve hired thus far all do bring this early childhood and/or special education experience to the table.”
According to district officials, those accepted into CISD’s pre-K program will attend school during the regular elementary school hours from 7:40 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. at their assigned campus. Bus transportation is available for eligible pre-K students.
“I do think we have families that are very excited about the opportunity to be here,” Applegate said. “I’m pleased with our progress so far.”
