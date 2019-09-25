Coppell ISD is moving forward with creating a committee to take a deep look at the future of the district’s facilities over the next several months.
“Many of our buildings have aged over the years,” said Associate Superintendent Sid Grant. “Even our newest elementary before we built Richard J. Lee and Canyon Ranch is 22 years old.”
Grant said the committee will be an opportunity for community members, staff, students and parents to share where they think CISD’s facilities ought to be from a fiscal and instructional standpoint over the next five to eight years.
He said based on the district’s recommendations, the district has sent out invitations to partake in the committee to 70 individuals, and 31 have responded as of Monday.
On Oct. 7 a third-party consultant, who is helping to facilitate the process, will meet with the Board of Trustees in a board workshop to discuss the process of finalizing the committee.
The committee will have its first meeting on Oct. 17, and the following meeting will be on Dec. 4.
“We are taking our time, and we’ll be going through this process in a very thorough manner,” Grant said.
