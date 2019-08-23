Coppell ISD has provided tips to help with bus riding for the 2019-20 year. Durham Bus Services is the district’s transportation provider. Buses will run as close as possible to the published schedule. However, the first several weeks of a school year are a period of adjustment. Routes will not run early, but may occasionally run late, until adjustments are made. Officials ask for the community’s patience as it works through any potential transportation issues.
- Each route has designated stops. These are the only stops where students will be allowed to board the bus.
- Students are expected to ride their designated bus to and from school.
- Students should be at the bus stop at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled time of pick up.
- The district highly encourages all families of bus riders to download the Durham Bus Tracker App, available at coppellisd.com/Page/15154 and enable notifications to receive alerts when buses are running late.
- Students should always have their bus pass with them in order to ride the bus.
- Due to the tier system, afternoon routes may pick up from middle and high schools several minutes after dismissal, and may not be there immediately after the school day ends. The bus will always come and staff will remain at the schools until each bus rider is successfully on their way home.
- Those who do not know where their bus is, can call 214-496-8078 or 972-304-8012. This number is the direct phone line for the school bus dispatch office.
- Many high school students begin their day at one high school and end it at another district high school such as New Tech High @ Coppell, CHS9 or Coppell High School. These students will take the bus home from the high school at which they end their day.
