Coppell ISD parents have established “Project Pinkerton” as part of the Pinkerton Parent Coalition, voicing concerns about the possible closure of the school as preliminary discussion for the May 2023 Bond package has begun.

The Pinkerton Parent Coalition started with several handwritten letters and emails to the Coppell ISD and Bond Steering Committee last week, which demanded answers and asked the school board to keep Pinkerton off the bond, except for renovation purposes.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

