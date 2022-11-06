The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Coppell ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools.
The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31 and CISD participated in the 1st Tier: Best of the Bunch, which meant the district had to serve three or more Texas foods representing three different meal components a minimum of once a week each week of the challenge.
The district locally sourced milk, apples, pears, hamburgers, and bread, and harvested vegetables from Coppell ISD gardens.
“With our Coppell ISD gardens, whatever the kids are harvesting throughout the month, they would bring into our cafeteria and managers would prep it up and put it in their salads,” said Haley Tobias, a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD. “One of the managers had a lot of bok choy, so we had an Asian dish that particular day, and sauteed bok choy, so the kids could have that as a sample of their Asian dish.”
Tobias is the menu planner for the district and starts planning meals five to six weeks in advance to make sure certain items would be available to Coppell ISD from distributors.
“I'll go through and make sure that we have at least three of the items per week,” she said. “And then we try to tailor different teaching components with it. So, for the Texas apples, we'll provide a little educational thing for flyers we put out in the cafeteria, just so the students can learn about what's local, what's from Texas, or what came from their backyard garden.”
This is Tobias’ second year as a registered dietitian for the district, but Coppell ISD has been participating in the Farm Fresh Challenge for many years. As the year continues, the district will continue implementing locally sourced foods, she said.
“Our students really enjoy — especially with the vegetables that come from the garden — how their hard work that they spend time going out and watering and planting and watching this item grow from seed to actual consumption,” Tobias said.
Coppell ISD staff has a strong relationship between garden teachers and volunteers and cafeteria managers, working with one another to put locally-sourced items on the menu. Tobias said whenever she works with managers and distributors, she makes an effort to buy locally from Texas even when the Farm Fresh Challenge is not going on.
“We are just really trying to promote local things and it's really just getting students to recognize that there's other ways,” she said. “You don't just have to go to the grocery store to find something, you can find something super close, like in your backyard. We'll continue to do this. We'll continue to do the challenge in educating our students.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
