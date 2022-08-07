Coppell ISD officials anticipate that the district will incur a $9.7 million budget deficit in the 2022-23 school year.
This, among other things pertaining to the budget, were discussed by the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees in a regular meeting and workshop session that both took place Monday night.
The proposed budget, which underwent minor revisions since earlier deliberations in June, will be the subject of a public hearing that is slated for Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Per state law, the district is required to conduct such hearings and advertise them in a newspaper of public record such as this one 10-30 days prior to the meeting.
While the budget is subject to change due to various factors (among which include student enrollment, inflationary pressures, staff recruitment and property value assessments), the budget in its current form earmarks $178.5 million in general fund expenditures against a total revenue stream of $168.8 million.
Of the expenditures, $46.6 million (roughly 26%) will go towards recapture, a wealth equalization mechanism wherein “property-wealthy” school districts must send a portion of their tax revenues to the state to be given to less wealthy districts.
The proposed budget was drafted under various assumptions, including a total enrollment of 13,400 students, a per capita rate of $450, taxable property value increasing by 9.8% compared to last year and more.
For more information on the upcoming budget deliberations and public hearing, go to coppellisd.com/budget.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
