The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently released its district ratings, and although Coppell ISD received a high grade, officials said the system is not the only measure of success for its schools.
“We believe in the ‘whole child’ in Coppell ISD, putting a major emphasis on social emotional learning, character development and service to others, alongside academic growth,” said Superintendent Brad Hunt in a letter. “We often tell our students that they are more than one day and one test. This same philosophy also applies to our district, as these ‘grades’ are tied primarily to state standardized test scores. I firmly believe that CISD and our schools are more than just one day and one 'grade' from the TEA."
The district received an “A” for a second time, with a score of 95 out of 100. The ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test scores and evaluate three categories — student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
The district scored a 95 out of 100 for student achievement, 93 for school progress and a 94 for closing the gaps.
This year, each district’s individual schools also received letter grades based on the same categories as the overall rating, instead of receiving a "met standard" or "needs improvement" label.
All of Coppell ISD schools received an “A,” except for Wilson Elementary, which received a “B.”
Last year, district officials said they were opposed to the new rating system due to it being heavily based on the STAAR test. This year the district is reminding parents and students of how it wants to define the success of students.
“We at CISD continue to focus on a growth mindset, as we live out our 'redefining success' value statement of, ‘We value each individual’s contribution because success can be different for everyone,’” Hunt said.
Coppell ISD has been developing what it calls its core values. Officials said this accountability system could measure more than just academic performance but also fine arts, athletics and community service.
In addition, the district has taken a leadership role with the Texas Public Accountability Consortium (TPAC) in implementing a community-based accountability system.
