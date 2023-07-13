During a recent board meeting, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees received an update from Gibson Consulting Group on the district’s dyslexia and reading services and its international baccalaureate program.
The study for Coppell ISD’s dyslexia and reading services was designed to address three research questions about the characteristics of literacy-focused instruction in Coppell ISD: What are the characteristics of typical dyslexia instruction in Coppell ISD schools? What are the characteristics of typical reading instruction in Coppell ISD schools? And to what degree does dyslexia and reading instruction align with evidence-based practices?
To move forward with the study, Gibson Consulting Group collected data by reviewing documents and examining student enrollment data, holding district staff interviews, observing classrooms, and holding literacy teacher focus groups.
It was found that the percentage of Coppell ISD students who identified with dyslexia has consistently increased since 2017-2018 and the percentage of Coppell ISD students who identified with dyslexia is comparable to the state of Texas and peer districts, according to Gibson Consulting Group project director David Osman.
When it comes to findings collected from qualitative analysts of district documents, district interviews, classroom observations and teacher focus group, Gibson Consulting Group found that Coppell ISD prioritizes highly qualified educators as providers of dyslexia programming and the district’s dyslexia therapists are implementing the adopted curriculum, “Take Flight,” with fidelity.
For reading-related findings, Gibson Consulting Group found that district leadership priorities reading workshops as the prevailing instructional model and qualitative data collection with Coppell ISD educators demonstrates varied degrees of alignment between teacher practices and district vision, Olson said.
The study for Coppell ISD’s international baccalaureate (IB) program evaluation was designed to address five research questions related to the continued improvement of IB programming: Why do parents of current IB students choose for their students to participate in IB programming? Are parents of current IB students satisfied with current IB programming? What are the individual-student enrollment patterns over time for IB students? Does IB programming result in improved student outcomes for participating students in comparison to a matched sample of students? And is the cost of the IB program too high?
Gibson Consulting Group focused its data on Coppell High School and Pinkerton Elementary School. Coppell High School first offered IB classes in 2009 and offered IB diploma and IB certificate options. Courses were offered for grades 11 and 12 and an IB diploma focused on six subject courses: creativity, action, service, (CAS) requirement, extended essay, and course exams ($800 fee). Pinkerton Elementary School only offered IB in primary years and focused on an inquiry-based model of learning.
According to findings from parent focus groups, parents were largely satisfied with current IB programming, and regardless of the school setting, felt that there is active parent engagement in IB programs. Olson said that parents did recommend more marketing and information sessions that are needed to inform those in the district not aware of IB programs, and creating an IB middle school or early high school program as well as offering more IB courses in high school.
For enrollment related findings, it was found that Pinkerton Elementary graduates do not enroll in Coppell High School IB courses and enrollment in overall IB courses has increased since 2018-2019. However, enrollment in IB diploma programming recently decreased.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
