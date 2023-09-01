Coppell isd logo
The Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, Aug. 28 to receive updates on the district’s summer school experience.

Mary Kemper, executive director of educational leadership at Coppell ISD, shared some summer school data on what the district calls Summer Bridge. Summer Bridge is a learning opportunity for rising second through rising eighth grade learners, and attendance is by invitation only. Campus principals invite students to attend based on academic needs.


