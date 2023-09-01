The Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, Aug. 28 to receive updates on the district’s summer school experience.
Mary Kemper, executive director of educational leadership at Coppell ISD, shared some summer school data on what the district calls Summer Bridge. Summer Bridge is a learning opportunity for rising second through rising eighth grade learners, and attendance is by invitation only. Campus principals invite students to attend based on academic needs.
“It’s an opportunity to continue intervention that’s going on during the previous school year as a bridge to the following year,” Kemper said.
Criteria for this year’s Summer Bridge was focused on students whose math and reading competencies were a year behind their peers, Kemper said.
Data for Summer Bridge includes learners who were present for both pre- and post-assessments. Additional learners participated in Summer Bridge, but were not included in the data analysis for impact. Data shows mathematics and reading statistics.
Most learners enrolled in the Summer Bridge program showed growth from pre-assessment to post-assessment for all grades in mathematics and reading. To see specific data, see Kemper's presentation at the Aug. 28 board meeting on Coppell ISD's website.
Summer Bridge is only one part of the intervention story. A year ago, the district was facing the implementation of House Bill 4545, which has been updated to House Bill 1416 and in the coming days, Kemper will be communicating with campuses about the impact of Summer Bridge on their House Bill 1416 plans, which details how many hours are required for certain intervention situations based on STAAR data.
Based on the data, Kemper said staff is reflecting on what led to the student growth in this summer setting in order to extend or replicate those gains. Staff is also planning on reflecting on challenges (such as attendance) to consider potential solutions.
Middle school attendance numbers were much smaller because most students already had other summer commitments made. The district invited 5.5% of rising second through rising eighth graders to attend Summer Bridge.
In addition to Summer Bridge, during the summer months, the district also has programs that support Coppell ISD’s emergent bilingual students and newcomers, special education students who receive support through an extended program, and high school learners who receive help in credit recovery.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
