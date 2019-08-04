Coppell ISD’s Samira Khan and Cathy Douglas have been named as 2020 Teacher of the Year finalists by Region 10, marking the first time in CISD’s almost 60 year history that both of the district’s Teachers of the Year have achieved this regional teaching distinction.
“One of our district’s core values is ‘Great Teaching,’ and both Samira and Cathy model this value each day in their teaching and caring for our students,” said CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt. “I am proud of both of these excellent teachers for this well-deserved recognition.”
Khan, who teaches fifth grade at Richard J. Lee Elementary, and Douglas, who teaches biology at the Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus (CHS9), were recognized as one of the two finalists in their teaching categories during the Region 10 Teacher of the Year Banquet .
This event honored more than 120 Teachers of the Year from across the Region 10 Education Service Center’s ten-county service area, with two teachers from the elementary and secondary categories named as finalists and one winner announced in each category.
“Samira pours her heart and soul into everything that she does. She puts herself second, designs lessons with intentionality, and cares for each child as if they were her own. The unconditional love that she shows our entire school community makes her a phenomenal educator,” said Chantel Kastrounis, principal of Richard J. Lee Elementary. “We truly are a family at Lee, and are just so happy and proud of Samira and this achievement.”
“It has been a phenomenal and humbling experience to share this recognition with my family, friends and fellow educators,” said Khan. “There are so many wonderful and talented teachers in our district who are passionate about what they do and the relationships they build. I continue to learn from them every day as I strive to build strong relationships with my students that last beyond the classroom.”
Cody Koontz, principal of CHS9 praised of Douglas.
“Cathy’s passion for science education is matched only by her genuine love and care for kids,” he said. “She has a giant hear, a tireless work ethic, and she embodies our goal of building everyday champions amongst our students. She is more than a ‘Teacher of the Year,’ she is a teacher of a lifetime.”
“I want my students to know how much I care about them as we learn, grow and thrive together,” Douglas said. “I strive to be their biggest cheerleader and supporter, as well as their teacher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.