Coppell ISD is making an effort to become more accountable to its community as it continues engaging students, parents and other community members.
Deana Dynis, Teaching and Learning Executive Director, and Greg Axelon, Coppell North High School's Principal, shared student feedback with the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees at a Monday meeting. Axelon said one of the questions posed was, "What is important to you as a student in Coppell ISD?" He highlighted two answers, one from a middle school student and the other from an elementary school student. The middle school student's response was, "You are more than your score," while the elementary school student answered, "I wish you could see yourself through my eyes." The second answer, according to Axelon came from a student who struggled academically. Her teacher would encourage her, saying, "I wish you could see you the way I see you," Axelon said.
"One of the things I love about those quotes is they are demonstrative of the fact that our core values are moving down to our students," Dynis said. "They are speaking to some of those things we've talked about like redefining success."
Throughout the pandemic, Axelon said Coppell ISD has been able to maintain a level of accountability that not all districts have been able to maintain across the state. He said the district as a whole has kept up with student needs and encouraged students where needed.
The district is slated to release an inaugural community-based accountability report in August of this year, Dynis said. To maintain a high level of accountability, the district is slated to hold campus leadership training, monthly meetings to reinforce or introduce new ideas to encourage all students, catch campus staff and teachers up on new district-wide initiatives through summer onboarding programs.
The district also partners with seven regional districts to share ideas on growing more accountable and inclusive, Axelon said.
Trustee Leigh Walker said she was “blown away by how far the district had come” in her six years on the board. She said when she first started, the input@coppellisd.com email had only just been implemented. She said she is happy with where the district is going with its community-based accountability system.
The Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a May 23 meeting where it will further discuss accountability methods.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
