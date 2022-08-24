As Coppell ISD begins preliminary discussions on its upcoming bond election, the Board of Trustees approved a charge to the members of 2023 Bond Selection Committee that gives direction as they begin their work on September 8.
The 2023 Bond Steering Committee is charged with the following from the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees:
- All decisions will be made through the filter of the district’s core values: Great Teaching, Collective Engagement, Authentic Relationships, and Redefining Success.
- Each Committee member will be asked to make a firm commitment to attend all Committee meetings, to visit district facilities as needed, and to participate in the final consensus report to the Board. Committee members shall miss no more than one steering committee meeting to be eligible to vote on the recommendations compiled by the Committee.
- Review internal and external background information including demographics data, educational standards, findings from a comprehensive facility condition assessment, instructional programs and future education trends to understand the impact these issues will have on the District’s facility needs.
- Engage the community in dialogue regarding future direction and take public input on facilities needs of the district to support the District’s mission and strategic priorities.
- Analyze, prioritize and recommend options and funding needs through 2028 for facilities needs that:
- consider the educational needs of all students
- provide adequate and appropriate learning environments
- are fiscally sound
- reflect community priorities
- support the District’s mission, strategic priorities and core values
- Provide interim progress reports to the Board as appropriate.
- Agree by majority vote of the committee members present and eligible to vote upon all final recommendations to be presented to the community and to the Board.
- Issue to the Board a final report no later than January 31, 2023, including a set of comprehensive proposals that could be incorporated into a possible future bond election to be called by the Board at a later date.
2016 bond funds allocated
As of this month, Coppell ISD has more than $21 million of 2016 bond fund amounts that are either on-hold or unallocated.
More than $8.1 million stems from the service center renovation and New Tech High expanded parking with drainage and sewer relocation projects on hold.
The district has more than $7.4 million in remaining savings from prior projects and $6.1 million in proceeds from proceeds from the sale of property.
The board of trustee unanimously approved allocating $4,175,000 to the district's maintenance and operations budget to fund the following;
- Technology: $3 million
- Library books: $175,000
- Music instruments: $300,000
- General maintenance, safety and security: $400,000
- Furniture/equipment: $300,000
Board sets tax rate
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees voted to adopt a tax rate of $0.9867 for the 2022-23 fiscal year to fund maintenance and operation expenditures.
The board of trustees also adopted a tax rate of $0.2306 for the purpose of interest and sinking needed to service the Coppell ISD's principal and interest on debt.
The total property tax rate for the district is $1.2173, which is lower than the 2021-22 adopted total tax rate of $1.292.
In other business, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved an interlocal agreement between the school district and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department to provide two sheriff's deputies to be assigned primarily to the Coppell Middle School West and additional law enforcement duties at Richard J. Lee Elementary School, Canyon Ranch Elementary and Valley Ranch Elementary on an "as needed" basis.
Coppell ISD will reimburse the Dallas County Sheriff's Department for all expenses related to the assignment of the two deputies.
The total investment for the agreement for fiscal year 2023 is $233,535, including $221,580 for salary and benefits and $11,955 for equipment.
The term of the agreement is from Sept. 6, 2022 through Aug. 20, 2023.
