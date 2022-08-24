As Coppell ISD begins preliminary discussions on its upcoming bond election, the Board of Trustees approved a charge to the members of 2023 Bond Selection Committee that gives direction as they begin their work on September 8.

The 2023 Bond Steering Committee is charged with the following from the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments