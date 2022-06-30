Coppell ISD is looking at multiple areas of improvement as it looks to the 2022-23 school year.
Angie Brooks, assistant superintendent for curriculum, told the board that district staff developed four key preliminary goals to address student and staff needs, following new legislation and tragic events.
The first goal revolves around personal growth within the district. Brooks said that staff is looking to ensure students are taught to the state's standardized tests. Intervention programs will be in place for students who do not pass State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests, and more in-depth tutorials will be given. The district also plans to more closely track its success in college, career and military readiness and increase professional development with mentor training for its teachers.
The second goal, "authentic contributions," revolves around highlighting its academically and athletically adept students through its communication platforms. Brooks said the district also wants to allow its students to give creative contribution to their schools with more clubs and programs.
The third goal addresses mental health and inclusivity with more social-emotional learning support and making the school's curriculum resources more inclusive to all. Additionally, behavioral needs and discipline will be altered to be more inclusive to students who have been remote this past year.
Digital support will also be offered to mitigate cheating and cyberbullying on the school's learning platforms.
Organizational improvement, the district's fourth goal, revolves around more professional learning communities for school staff and more community-based accountability. The district is looking for ways to engage more parents, address vacant teaching positions, digitize all records and increase its advocacy for students.
After her presentation, Brooks talked about the implementation of Panorama, the district's platform for collecting "more holistic" data on students, including grades, standardized testing scores, attendance and emotional well-being. Emotional well-being will be evaluated by asking students and teachers open-ended questions about how they are doing and how the instructional material impacts their lives. Other programs are in place to ensure the mental health of students and offer intervention for students in need.
"We need this to be a partnership between the district and the parents," Superintendent Brad Hunt said.
Full district and campus improvement plans will be revealed during an August and a September meeting.
