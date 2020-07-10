Coppell ISD has given parents and students a developing idea of what school could look like when it resumes in August.
In a Wednesday message to families, Superintendent Brad Hunt stated that the district had released a drafted guide for the return to school. The draft will help families decide between fully online or fully in-person schooling for the first nine-week period of the school year.
The district has also released two surveys: one for parents and guardians, and another for students entering the third through 12th grades. Both close July 12 at midnight.
The parent survey is the second the district has released regarding a return to school for the 2020-2021 year. One question asks what learning option families would choose as of now for the first nine-weeks of the school year.
“The first survey helped us draft our guides by knowing the priorities of our families,” Communications Director Amanda Simpson stated. “This second survey gives us more information about who may be coming for in person instruction and who will choose virtual, which helps us plan for the upcoming school year.”
The student survey asks students which learning model they would choose and asks students how comfortable they would feel with either schooling option in the fall. Simpson stated it was important to the district that students have a voice as well.
Measures for in-person learning proposed by the district’s draft guide include nightly cleaning and disinfecting for every classroom, commons area and on high-touch surfaces, establishing one-way traffic flow in corridors where possible and implementing social distancing efforts.
“Social distancing becomes a personal responsibility of each individual attending school or coming to a CISD facility,” the draft states. “Anyone causing a disruption or unwilling to follow CISD safety protocols, putting students/staff at unnecessary risk may be asked to leave the premises immediately.”
However, the draft also notes that expecting students and staff to be able to stay 6 feet apart at all times is unrealistic, especially in classrooms.
In his message, Hunt stated that the district’s online learning model would use asynchronous instruction. He added that this version of online learning would be somewhat altered from what was done in the spring.
“For example, we will have more interaction among students and teachers, more academic rigor and the grading expectations will align with our face-to-face, in-person instruction,” he stated. “In addition, attendance must be taken for distance learning.”
According to the district draft guide, the district will have to take attendance both for in-person and distance learning models. Attendance requirements for distance learning students would include required log-in times on Schoology, a learning management system, as well as required Zoom sessions, according to the draft.
In his message, Hunt stated that all proposed protocols and procedures are subject to change based on guidance from the state and county levels.
The district will host a July 16 event on Facebook Live to give the community a chance to ask questions, according to Hunt’s message. The event is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Families will have until July 29 to commit to either learning model for the first nine-weeks of school via a form that the district will send out Monday.
“Regardless of which option you choose, the first day of school for CISD remains Wednesday, Aug. 12,” Hunt stated.
Read the full draft at coppellisd.com/Page/16794
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.