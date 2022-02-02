Coppell ISD students are competing with students across other area districts to raise the most community awareness about public health.
The competition, Community Awareness, is a part of the state-wide Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) organization.
“At this event, every team presents their district, and we go to the area competition to talk about how we've been working to make a difference in the health field,” Coppell High School student Shraavya Pydisetti said.
Pydisetti, and CISD students Pratham Bhavikati and Sanjitha Sreemushta, are engaging classmates, residents and local businesses to teach them about CPR and how certification and proper administration can help save lives. They started by hosting nine seminars over the last couple months at the different high schools across the district giving a presentation followed by hands on practice, so students are more confident in administering CPR.
“We found that a lot of people in our school claimed they can do CPR, but they couldn't do it correctly,” Pydisetti said. “In the event of an actual emergency, they don't have the confidence of applying those skills. So, we decided we would raise awareness over the importance of CPR and do some practical hands-on seminars where we would teach these skills.”
In addition to the seminars, the students visited around 25 local businesses to discuss their campaign and promote it by putting up flyers in local businesses. They also launched a variety of social media channels to increase engagement.
“The more people who are educated, the better it is because our goal is to have as many people in the Coppell community well versed in CPR as possible,” Pydisetti said
In addition to general guidance and importance of administering CPR, the students also addressed topics like how men can get over the discomfort of administering CPR to women in a life-or-death situation and how to overcome worries regarding liability for possible broken bones. Pydisetti said certification in CPR is a good avenue for being protected from liabilities.
“We told them that in a scenario where there is an emergency, you shouldn't be thinking about anything except saving a person's life,” she said.
The trio will know if they advance to state on Feb. 19.
